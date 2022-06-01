PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'?
Corporate governance is in the spotlight after the chain of events that saw Comair announce the suspension of British Airways (BA) and Kulula flights on Wednesday.
People had spent the previous day snapping up discounted flight tickets, only to be left in the lurch.
Earlier, Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond told Bruce Whitfield that the sale had in no way been a bid to raise capital in the face of a sudden cash crunch.
The Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA) released a statement as furious would-be travellers vented their frustration on social media.
"Comair has aggravated one of its most important stakeholder groups - its clients - and if it does return to service, the board will have its work cut out to repair a severely damaged reputation alongside all the other challenges it faces."
Whitfield interviews IoDSA CEO Parmi Natesan.
While she got the sense from social media that people felt the flight sale was a quick trick to make some money before the suspension, Natesan believes that is a less likely scenario.
You would accuse them of being fraudulent [if you suggested they'd done this deliberately]... and that would be to impinge on the integrity of a room of respected individuals. From that perspective it would be commercial suicide from every single member of that board to have made a decision like that.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
I think it's probably more a case of things were happening at board level, and then different things were happening at operational level and operations were just continuing with their sales and marketing plans as if everything was normal.Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in Southern Africa
One has to question whether there was sufficient coordination, communication, integration between what was happening at board level and what was happening at operational level.Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in Southern Africa
Events such as these always have a reputational impact says Natesan, and while it is very hard to regain trust, it's not impossible.
Perception is critical comments Whitfield, particularly in something like the airline industry.
They do have 40% of the capacity of South Africa's airline market in terms of the BA and Kulula brands, but a lot of people have been put of flying with them.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
And the financial stability that's required is probably more than just short-term, there needs to be a long-term sustainable view on how to get things back on track so that this doesn't repeat itself.Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in Southern Africa
Listen to the conversation in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'?
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2014/04/05/11/40/punch-316605_960_720.jpg
