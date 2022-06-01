Kfm's 'Feeding Our Future' raises more than R18m to feed children at risk
CAPE TOWN - 567 Capetalk's sister radio station Kfm 94.5 has raised almost R18.3 million to help feed children at risk.
The 'Feeding Our Future' radiothon closed at 6 pm on Wednesday after setting an initial goal of R8 million when it kicked off at 6 am that morning.
The initiative was rolled out in collaboration with LottoStar and is in aid of the Peninsula School Feeding Association.
“So, when a donor or company donates R10,000 it would feed 3,333 learners two nutritious cooked meals for a day, or you can alternatively look at it that R10,000 will feed 18 learners for a full school calendar year,” said the organisation's Petrina Pakoe.
Stats SA said in 2020, 10% of children lived in households that reported child hunger.
We did it!!! We have officially exceeded our target of R16 Million! #FeedingOurFuture https://t.co/NJGwuXBowE— kfmza (@KFMza) June 1, 2022
Did you hear that?! R500,000 pledged by https://t.co/1xjCP7JSEn!— kfmza (@KFMza) June 1, 2022
This brings our tally to R18,348,634 raised towards @SchoolFeeding!🎉
#FeedingOurFuture // @Lotto_Star pic.twitter.com/5CinvCRB2r
And just like that, we've reached our R8 MILLION goal!— kfmza (@KFMza) June 1, 2022
We did it in 6 hours, and we're continuing with the #FeedingOurFuture radiothon with @Lotto_Star until 6pm!
Thank YOU! Tune in to @KFMza and keep donating at https://t.co/qe1HEsCL2j❤️ pic.twitter.com/riQljsiXwr
This article first appeared on EWN : Kfm's 'Feeding Our Future' raises more than R18m to feed children at risk
