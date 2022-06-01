Arthur Fraser opens criminal case against Ramaphosa linked to alleged robbery





JOHANNESBURG - Former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser has opened a case against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is linked to an alleged robbery where suspects were caught after stealing over US$4 million hidden on the president's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

The police confirmed that a case was opened at the Rosebank Police Station on Wednesday.

The police's Colonel Athlenda Mathe said, "The South African Police Service can confirm that a case of money laundering, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping has been registered at the Rosebank Police Station this afternoon. The SAPS confirms that due processes will follow."

He claimed the suspects were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated before being paid off and asked to keep silent on the matter.

Fraser has alleged that Ramaphosa also failed to report the crime to the police.

In a statement, Fraser claimed that the alleged conduct of the president and those involved constituted a breach of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

He's expressed hope that the police will investigate the matter without fear or favour.

The presidency has yet to comment.

