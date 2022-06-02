Joburg City Guide: Seven events rich in arts and culture this weekend
As June marks us halfway in to 2022, South Africa's art industry is steadily on its way to recovery.
Here is a list of a few buzzing events for the creatives, for those that love to make the art and for those that love to bask in it just as much.
Enjoy the first weekend of June with an assortment of arts, culture and crafts events, from Maboneng to Brooklyn, revel in Gauteng's most creative offerings.
A PLACE CALLED HOME
Artist, photographer, stylist and all-round fashion icon, Trevor Stuurman presents his first solo exhibition "A place called home.''.
The exhibition unpacks how his childhood home has mirrored into everything he creates.
In partnership with Art curator Botho Project Space, is a highly-anticipated first solo exhibition by Stuurman.
It officially open on the 20 May and continues until the 19 June 2022.
Themes of nostalgia, community, belonging, comfort and storytelling are woven into the exhibition.
The exhibition will be on display at 26 Rhodes Avenue, Parktown and is open Friday - Saturday.
Tickets cost R50, book your entrance tickets online here.
BABYLON'S LADY GAGA
Babylon prides itself as the home of the LGBTQIA+ community while being inclusive of everyone as well.
Dubbed 'Johannesburg's premium gay bar', Babylon will be hosting pure pop nights throughout pride month. This weekend begins with the iconic Lady Gaga.
Located in Illovo, Babylon's own Adam will be the host of the night. Special performances from Femme Aldehyde and Belle Army can also be expected.
Tickets cost R100 before midnight and R150 after. Visit their website for more information.
STAR GAZE WITH THE ZEISS STAR
The Wits Planetarium is retiring its Star Projector after 60 years.
June 2022 is the last time to see the Zeiss star projector before its retirement.
With The Wits Centenary project underway the Wits Planetarium will be upgraded to a multidisciplinary Digital Dome.
Please note that entrance into Wits University requires all visitors to produce proof of vaccination.
The planetarium is at the University of the Witwatersrand, Yale Rd, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001, Secure your spot online, tickets start at R50.
WATCH DR JOHN KANI'S KUNENE AND THE KING
Written by Dr John Kani the play, marking 25 years since the country’s first post-apartheid democratic elections, puts the nation’s history on stage.
It stars Micheal Richard as Jack Morris, an old actor with severe liver cancer hoping to overcome the disease and fulfill his lifelong dream of playing King Lear.
The actor meets John Kani as Langa Kunene, a retired caretaker assigned to him.
The play compares the lives of two men on opposite spectrums of race, analysing their lives against the backdrop of 25 years in South Africa's democracy.
Kani reflects on the inception of the play which became a heartbreaking foreshadowing of his younger brother’s death in 2019.
The actor speaks about how, in painful irony, his brother passed away due to liver cancer.
Purchase your tickets here
BEEFCAKE'S ROYAL BLU AND THE VAMPS
Beefcake's Royal Blu and The Vamps in Sandton
In celebration of Pride Month, Beefcakes begin the first weekend of June with two exciting queer events.
As a prominent, all-inclusive figure in the South African LGBTQ+ business community, the nightclub will be hosting performances from drag artist Royal Blu on Friday and another exciting installment by duo The Vamps on Saturday.
Visit them on 198 Oxford Road, Illovo Johannesburg or go to their website for more details.
BROOKLYN'S ANTIQUE FAIR
On the first Saturday of every month Pretoria’s Brooklyn Mall presents Gauteng's finest antiques fair.
Carefully curated by South African Antique Dealers Association, a splendid selection from the top antiques dealers offers a collection of high-quality vintage pieces from period jewellery to beautiful tableware, collectable ceramics and yesterdays unusual treasures.
Traders are readily available to share advice on collecting and investing and taking best care of your antiques.
Visit their website for more details.
PHINDUBHALE COFI'S ONE-MAN SHOW
Phindubhale Cofi also known as Zamoh Cofi is a musican, poet and fashion stylist.
Following the artist's sold out show in Durban, the isiZulu orator brings his authentic homegrown talent to Johannesburg.
Tickets begin at R100 and VIP is R350. Secure parking will be available at R50 per car.
Other acts to expect include Blaq Diamond and Phila Dlozi.
Find them at Arts on main, 264 Fox St &, Berea Rd, Maboneng, Johannesburg, 2094
