In a country with serial repeat offenders, new DNA bill is encouraging - Expert





Various stakeholders say the new DNA Bill is the answer to solving some cold cases and prosecuting the perpetrators.

Parliament is backing the Bill and says it will go a long way in addressing sample backlogs.

The rate of recidivism in South Africa is one of the highest globally, which means convicted criminals are more likely to be involved in crime than the general population.

The bill will require that DNA samples for schedule 8 criminal offences which include murder, rape, robbery, human trafficking, sexual offences and Culpable homicide are taken and stored in a database.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the director of DNA for Africa and former deputy chairperson of the DNA Board, Dr Vanessa Lynch about this bill.

A DNA database is an amazing methodology to identify serial offenders even when you don't have a suspect. If you collect the evidence from a crime scene and you are putting that DNA profile from the evidence that you have collected into the database, you can actually see that the same person has been perpetrating the crime. Dr Vanessa Lynch, Director - DNA for Africa

If you arrest somebody later even for an unrelated crime and put that profile on the DNA database, it will link that person to all other cases where DNA had been collected. In a country where we have serial offenders, it is an incredible way of identifying almost unrelated cases or serial offenders. Dr Vanessa Lynch, Director - DNA for Africa

