WATCH: Zzzzz! Wig falling off woman sleeping in church goes viral
Eish!
A video showing a lady dozing off and her wig falling off in what looks like a church has gone viral.
The lady is seen swinging to the back and front until the wig falls off and she snaps out of her nap.
Watch the video below:
The one who took the video must be punished 🤣🤣😞I'm not laughing pic.twitter.com/GmezC9NZAX— Sigujana 𓃬 (@Sigujana_ZA) June 1, 2022
