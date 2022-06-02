WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinket-Smith has broken her silence on the Oscar slap.
Her husband Will Smith slapped comedian Christ Rock at 94th Academy Awards in March.
During the Red Table Talk special on alopecia, Pinket said she hopes the two men have an "opportunity to heal" and "reconcile".
