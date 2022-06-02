Kfm and LottoStar raise R20 million in history-making radiothon
On 1 June 2022, Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar hosted a 12-hour radiothon and raised R20 million for the Peninsula School Feeding Association, a local non-governmental organisation committed to providing nutritious meals daily to learners across the Western Cape who would otherwise go hungry.
This success marks the largest amount of money raised in a 12-hour period for a radio station in South Africa's history.
Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter kicked off the powerful initiative by donating R100,000 on behalf of the company and also making a personal donation in memory of his late father.
This was an absolutely world-class action, and a way in which we could all serve our community as good corporate citizens. I am so proud of what we achieved as a province and a country today. Thank you to everyone who committed to feeding our future.Jonathan Procter, CEO - Primedia Group
The radiothon was joined by thousands of Kfm listeners as well as hundreds of businesses who all pledged to aid learners across the province.
As the radiothon drew to an end at 6pm on Wednesday 1 June, the amount raised was R19.2 million. LottoStar pledged the last R800,000 to get to R20 million. They also matched every donation up to R4 million.
As a company, our motto has always been that charity is not an obligation, it's our privilege. Every campaign we do has links to charity, it's in our company DNA. And as a parent, this cause is particularly close to our hearts. I am so proud of what we achieved today. The people and businesses of South Africa have truly stepped up to feed our futureMike Hurwitz, Director - LottoStar
Primedia Group says thank you to everyone who contributed to the historic success of the Kfm radiothon.
Listen to life-changing radio on Kfm, Western Cape frequency 94.5 FM, on DStv channel 880 and on Kfm's YouTube channel.
On 1 June, you helped Kfm 94.5 and @Lotto_Star make history!— kfmza (@KFMza) June 2, 2022
R20 MILLION was raised for the Peninsula @SchoolFeeding Association to feed more than 35 THOUSAND children.
To each and every donor, we say THANK YOU! We could not have done this without you.#FeedingOurFuture pic.twitter.com/7aWuXkls2X
This article first appeared on KFM : Kfm and LottoStar raise R20 million in history-making radiothon
