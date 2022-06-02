Kfm and LottoStar raise R20 million in history-making radiothon

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:15
Karpowership slates SA government over project delays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Antony Sguazzin - Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Oil prices fall as OPEC mulls pumping more to make up for Russia
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 18:50
Tribute pour in for SAB's legendary former chair Meyer Kahn CART ARY1 - Meyer Kahn 3'00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ann Crotty - Veteran Journalist at ...
Today at 19:08
Are consumers offloading their cars and some trading for smaller cars?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Faan van der Walt - Founder and Executive Director at We Buy Cars
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - People are business, and business is about people
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - How to prepare yourself for buying a car
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo in induced coma after UK attack Messages of support poured in from around the world as he continues to recover. 2 June 2022 3:56 PM
This year's taxi price increase will be higher - Taxi council South African National Taxi Council chief strategy manager Bafana Magagula says the industry has suffered a lot in the past two ye... 2 June 2022 2:20 PM
Kfm and LottoStar raise R20 million in history-making radiothon The success of the radiothon marked a historic amount of money raised in a 12-hour period for a radio station in SA history. 2 June 2022 11:33 AM
View all Local
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use? Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share 1 June 2022 7:49 PM
Why isn't the ANC canvassing for Soweto's highly contested ward 52? Mandy Weiner speaks to Daily Maverick elections analyst, Wayne Sussman, on the lack of ANC canvassing at the highly contested Ward... 1 June 2022 2:56 PM
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
View all Politics
Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 June 2022 3:11 PM
It started with R350 grant, now he runs a successful ice cream shops in Soweto It took Thando Makhubu R700 to launch his successful Sowetan ice-cream business. Here's the amazing story of how he did it. 2 June 2022 2:45 PM
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”. 2 June 2022 10:39 AM
View all Business
Why being a driving instructor comes with more mileage than you think Clement Manyathela is joined by driving instructors to talk about what it's like to be instructors in South Africa and the challen... 2 June 2022 3:52 PM
Does wearing a bra prevent boobs from sagging? Dr Carol Ann Benn speaks to Relebogile Mabotja on the necessity of wearing a bra through out the ages. 2 June 2022 3:49 PM
Spend or save? What to do with your tax refund Pippa Hudson spoke to senior tax specialist at Allan Gray Carrie Norden about the best things to do with a tax refund. 2 June 2022 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
20 years on: The legacy of Hansie Cronje The disgraced former Proteas captain died at the age of 32 when the cargo plane he was a passenger in crashed in the Outeniqua Mou... 1 June 2022 8:14 AM
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
View all Sport
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Formerly pacifist Germany gives Ukraine high-tech air defence systems Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 2 June 2022 12:50 PM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
View all World
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”. 2 June 2022 10:39 AM
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show. 1 June 2022 9:32 PM
Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings Africa Melane interviews psychologist Leepile Thebe. 1 June 2022 3:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Kfm and LottoStar raise R20 million in history-making radiothon

2 June 2022 11:33 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Youth Month
Peninsula School Feeding Association
donations
Lottostar
Kfm Radiothon

The success of the radiothon marked a historic amount of money raised in a 12-hour period for a radio station in SA history.

On 1 June 2022, Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar hosted a 12-hour radiothon and raised R20 million for the Peninsula School Feeding Association, a local non-governmental organisation committed to providing nutritious meals daily to learners across the Western Cape who would otherwise go hungry.

RELATED : Thank you SA, you made history! And you can still be part of #FeedingOurFuture

This success marks the largest amount of money raised in a 12-hour period for a radio station in South Africa's history.

Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter kicked off the powerful initiative by donating R100,000 on behalf of the company and also making a personal donation in memory of his late father.

This was an absolutely world-class action, and a way in which we could all serve our community as good corporate citizens. I am so proud of what we achieved as a province and a country today. Thank you to everyone who committed to feeding our future.

Jonathan Procter, CEO - Primedia Group

The radiothon was joined by thousands of Kfm listeners as well as hundreds of businesses who all pledged to aid learners across the province.

As the radiothon drew to an end at 6pm on Wednesday 1 June, the amount raised was R19.2 million. LottoStar pledged the last R800,000 to get to R20 million. They also matched every donation up to R4 million.

As a company, our motto has always been that charity is not an obligation, it's our privilege. Every campaign we do has links to charity, it's in our company DNA. And as a parent, this cause is particularly close to our hearts. I am so proud of what we achieved today. The people and businesses of South Africa have truly stepped up to feed our future

Mike Hurwitz, Director - LottoStar

Primedia Group says thank you to everyone who contributed to the historic success of the Kfm radiothon.

Listen to life-changing radio on Kfm, Western Cape frequency 94.5 FM, on DStv channel 880 and on Kfm's YouTube channel.


This article first appeared on KFM : Kfm and LottoStar raise R20 million in history-making radiothon




2 June 2022 11:33 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Youth Month
Peninsula School Feeding Association
donations
Lottostar
Kfm Radiothon

More from Local

SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo in induced coma after UK attack

2 June 2022 3:56 PM

Messages of support poured in from around the world as he continues to recover.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This year's taxi price increase will be higher - Taxi council

2 June 2022 2:20 PM

South African National Taxi Council chief strategy manager Bafana Magagula says the industry has suffered a lot in the past two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Zzzzz! Wig falling off woman sleeping in church goes viral

2 June 2022 9:59 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In a country with serial repeat offenders, new DNA bill is encouraging - Expert

2 June 2022 8:24 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the director of DNA for Africa and former deputy chairperson of the DNA Board, Dr Vanessa Lynch, about this bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fraser: I hope Ramaphosa takes SA into his confidence about robbery claims

2 June 2022 6:42 AM

Arthur Fraser on Wednesday laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting a robbery at his Limpopo farm in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New code expands workplace harassment to include GBV, racism and bullying

2 June 2022 6:12 AM

John Maytham speaks to employment and labour law specialist, Joani van Vuuren, about the more expansive and inclusive harassment code that was recently introduced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?

1 June 2022 7:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital

1 June 2022 7:18 PM

CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kfm's 'Feeding Our Future' raises more than R18m to feed children at risk

1 June 2022 6:29 PM

The 'Feeding Our Future' radiothon closed at 6 pm on Wednesday after setting an initial goal of R8 million when it kicked off at 6 am that morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thank you SA, you made history! And you can still be part of #FeedingOurFuture

1 June 2022 1:34 PM

The Kfm 94.5 'Feeding Our Future' Radiothon has been a groundbreaking success with the R8 million target being surpassed in just 6 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital

Business Local

Fraser: I hope Ramaphosa takes SA into his confidence about robbery claims

Local

In a country with serial repeat offenders, new DNA bill is encouraging - Expert

Local

This year's taxi price increase will be higher - Taxi council

Local

EWN Highlights

Airlines committed to not inflate prices in response to Comair grounding flights

2 June 2022 5:39 PM

Bosnia swamped with hundreds of fake bomb alerts

2 June 2022 5:29 PM

EFF's Umkhanyakude District Chairperson Mxolisi Buthelezi shot and killed

2 June 2022 5:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA