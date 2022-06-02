Applications now open for disability inclusive dance & arts programme
Are you above the age of 18, a wheelchair user and enamored by the arts and entertainment industry? Then this special needs training and development programme is the perfect opportunity for you.
The Wentworth Arts and Culture Organisation, based in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal, is aimed at empowering, leading and building communities through the arts.
It offers training to people living with disabilities and gives them opportunities to harness their dancing skills, creativity and other administrative tools, allowing for their ultimate success in the creative sector.
The organisation’s head artistic director, Jarryd Watson, chats to Bongani Bingwa about the disability inclusive initiative.
Watson says that the programme, which started in 2016, helps people with disabilities apply their abilities in a way that showcases their talent.
The learnership offers 10 spots to anyone over the age of 18 with a passion for the performing arts and is a wheelchair user.
A must-have requirement is an absolute obsession with the arts, says Watson.
One of the main things is that you've got to be passionate about the arts. We want people who want to come in here because we want to train them to give them the tools to be employed in the arts industry, to take up space because of the lack of people living with disabilities that are participating in the industry.Jarryd Watson, Head artistic director - Wentworth Arts and Culture Organisation
He adds that, through the programme, successful applicants will be able to thrive in the arts industry even outside of them performing on stage, through their comprehensive course offering.
We don't just do dance and performing arts, we also do a course with them where they will be exposed to arts administration and business management, so once they've got that knowledge and that accreditation from us, they can get into the industry.Jarryd Watson, Head artistic director - Wentworth Arts and Culture Organisation
Visit their website for application details.
Listen to the full podcast episode below
