Formerly pacifist Germany gives Ukraine high-tech air defence systems





Germany has delivered high-tech air defence systems to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told his Parliament on Wednesday.

The delivery answers pleas from Ukraine for heavy weapons.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a turning point for the formerly pacifist nation, which previously prohibited supplying arms to any nation.

Scholz said Germany will support Ukraine against Russia’s “imperialist onslaught” for as long as it continues.

In the coming weeks, we will be delivering further weapons… the most modern air defence system Germany has. This will enable the Ukrainian government to defend entire cities from Russian missile attacks. Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor

Furthermore, we will be delivering state-of-the-art radar systems that can locate enemy howitzers, mortars, and artillery. This is a decision we've made which will ensure the safety of Ukraine with the most modern of weapons. We are being very precise and doing what we can. Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor

In the meantime, Sweden and Finland are still pushing hard to join Nato with public opinion favouring the move.

In the case of Sweden, it means giving up more than 200 years of neutrality.

Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said last year – when Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine still seemed unlikely - that he would “never allow Sweden to join Nato as long as he was defence minister”.

The situation before the 24th of February was one situation and the situation after the Russian attack on Ukraine is another… We decided after the security analysis to go to Nato membership together with Finland… we are not naïve. We see the development around us… it is 100 percent Russia’s responsibility. Peter Hultqvist, Minister of Defence - Sweden

Turkey is against allowing Sweden into Nato, blaming it for the support of opposition groups Turkey designates as terrorists.

Sweden also has an arms embargo in place against Turkey.

There is a very big display of European unity… Keith Walker, Deutsche Welle

The number of people from former Soviet countries claiming asylum in Europe has skyrocketed since the start of the war in Ukraine… The number of Russians seeking asylum in the EU has also risen… Keith Walker, Deutsche Welle

