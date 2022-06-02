Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:13
Contracts for ‘emergency’ power procurement programme signed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan Fourie - G Manager of South Africa & Vice President of Project Development in Sub-Saharan Africa at Scatec Solar
Today at 18:15
Karpowership slates SA government over project delays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Antony Sguazzin - Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Oil prices fall as OPEC mulls pumping more to make up for Russia
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 18:50
Tribute pour in for SAB's legendary former chair Meyer Kahn CART ARY1 - Meyer Kahn 3'00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ann Crotty - Veteran Journalist at ...
Today at 19:08
Are consumers offloading their cars and some trading for smaller cars?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Faan van der Walt - Founder and Executive Director at We Buy Cars
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - People are business, and business is about people
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - How to prepare yourself for buying a car
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo in induced coma after UK attack Messages of support poured in from around the world as he continues to recover. 2 June 2022 3:56 PM
This year's taxi price increase will be higher - Taxi council South African National Taxi Council chief strategy manager Bafana Magagula says the industry has suffered a lot in the past two ye... 2 June 2022 2:20 PM
Kfm and LottoStar raise R20 million in history-making radiothon The success of the radiothon marked a historic amount of money raised in a 12-hour period for a radio station in SA history. 2 June 2022 11:33 AM
View all Local
Why isn't the ANC canvassing for Soweto's highly contested ward 52? Mandy Weiner speaks to Daily Maverick elections analyst, Wayne Sussman, on the lack of ANC canvassing at the highly contested Ward... 1 June 2022 2:56 PM
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
View all Politics
Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 June 2022 3:11 PM
It started with R350 grant, now he runs a successful ice cream shops in Soweto It took Thando Makhubu R700 to launch his successful Sowetan ice-cream business. Here's the amazing story of how he did it. 2 June 2022 2:45 PM
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”. 2 June 2022 10:39 AM
View all Business
Why being a driving instructor comes with more mileage than you think Clement Manyathela is joined by driving instructors to talk about what it's like to be instructors in South Africa and the challen... 2 June 2022 3:52 PM
Does wearing a bra prevent boobs from sagging? Dr Carol Ann Benn speaks to Relebogile Mabotja on the necessity of wearing a bra through out the ages. 2 June 2022 3:49 PM
Spend or save? What to do with your tax refund Pippa Hudson spoke to senior tax specialist at Allan Gray Carrie Norden about the best things to do with a tax refund. 2 June 2022 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
20 years on: The legacy of Hansie Cronje The disgraced former Proteas captain died at the age of 32 when the cargo plane he was a passenger in crashed in the Outeniqua Mou... 1 June 2022 8:14 AM
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
View all Sport
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Formerly pacifist Germany gives Ukraine high-tech air defence systems Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 2 June 2022 12:50 PM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
View all World
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration? Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and... 25 May 2022 12:29 PM
View all Africa
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”. 2 June 2022 10:39 AM
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show. 1 June 2022 9:32 PM
Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings Africa Melane interviews psychologist Leepile Thebe. 1 June 2022 3:39 PM
View all Opinion
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label

2 June 2022 12:53 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
acting
Nambitha Mpumlwana
Hanging Out With Clement

In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and career.

Dubbed the goddess of the small screens, Nambitha Mpumlwana says she would like to play comedy one day.

The award-winning actress has played in the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi and alongside Hilary Swank in the award-winning Red Dust, Morgan Freeman on Invictus and Angelina Jolie on Beyond Borders.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mpumlwana says she works very hard to deliver on the roles she plays.

She adds that she writes the attributes of the characters so she can remember them.

I would love to do comedy, I love comedy and for some reason I always get very serious roles. Okay fine, I'm not a smiley person and I don't seem like I could be funny but I love comedy.

Nambitha Mpumlwana, Award-winning actress

I embrace the diva label because a diva is a woman of substance, a woman who is not compromising on the quality of standards.

Nambitha Mpumlwana, Award-winning actress

Listen to the full interview below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
