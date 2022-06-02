Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label





Dubbed the goddess of the small screens, Nambitha Mpumlwana says she would like to play comedy one day.

The award-winning actress has played in the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi and alongside Hilary Swank in the award-winning Red Dust, Morgan Freeman on Invictus and Angelina Jolie on Beyond Borders.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mpumlwana says she works very hard to deliver on the roles she plays.

She adds that she writes the attributes of the characters so she can remember them.

I would love to do comedy, I love comedy and for some reason I always get very serious roles. Okay fine, I'm not a smiley person and I don't seem like I could be funny but I love comedy. Nambitha Mpumlwana, Award-winning actress

I embrace the diva label because a diva is a woman of substance, a woman who is not compromising on the quality of standards. Nambitha Mpumlwana, Award-winning actress

Listen to the full interview below: