Does wearing a bra prevent boobs from sagging?





Some want them a bit smaller while others save all their coins to enhance their size, whether big, busty, small or perky, breasts come in all shapes and sizes and often do not go without scrutiny whether from the media or your mirror.

Dr Carol Ann Benn speaks to Relebogile Mabotja on the necessity of wearing a bra throughout the ages.

Dr Benn, head of the Helen Joseph Breast Care Clinic says despite what you might see in mainstream media everyone's breasts are asymmetrical.

The breast care specialist who also established the Netcare Breast Care Centre of Excellence at Milpark Hospital, Johannesburg, says form and function are what you need to decide on whether or not to keep wearing a bra.

While you may want to 'free the nipple' and go braless Benn says that those of us who are bustier others bras can be very helpful in terms of mechanical support.

When you have bigger breasts then you need more support, so your support comes from different aspects, it comes from the thickness of the base and it comes from the thickness of the strap that you wear. Dr Carol Ann Benn, medical doctor and breast care expert

Bras are expensive and only have a lifespan of six months, the breast care experts advise in investing in a good one depending on where you are in life and size of your bust.

She says that when breast are in the developmental stage a form fitting bra is not needed however, as they increase in size giving your boobs added support can avoid pain and injury.

As soon as you start getting C,D cup breasts you want some form of support. Dr Carol Ann Benn, medical doctor and breast care expert

Often it's about a mechanical support structure. Dr Carol Ann Benn, medical doctor and breast care expert

