Does wearing a bra prevent boobs from sagging?
Some want them a bit smaller while others save all their coins to enhance their size, whether big, busty, small or perky, breasts come in all shapes and sizes and often do not go without scrutiny whether from the media or your mirror.
Dr Carol Ann Benn speaks to Relebogile Mabotja on the necessity of wearing a bra throughout the ages.
Dr Benn, head of the Helen Joseph Breast Care Clinic says despite what you might see in mainstream media everyone's breasts are asymmetrical.
The breast care specialist who also established the Netcare Breast Care Centre of Excellence at Milpark Hospital, Johannesburg, says form and function are what you need to decide on whether or not to keep wearing a bra.
While you may want to 'free the nipple' and go braless Benn says that those of us who are bustier others bras can be very helpful in terms of mechanical support.
When you have bigger breasts then you need more support, so your support comes from different aspects, it comes from the thickness of the base and it comes from the thickness of the strap that you wear.Dr Carol Ann Benn, medical doctor and breast care expert
Bras are expensive and only have a lifespan of six months, the breast care experts advise in investing in a good one depending on where you are in life and size of your bust.
She says that when breast are in the developmental stage a form fitting bra is not needed however, as they increase in size giving your boobs added support can avoid pain and injury.
As soon as you start getting C,D cup breasts you want some form of support.Dr Carol Ann Benn, medical doctor and breast care expert
Often it's about a mechanical support structure.Dr Carol Ann Benn, medical doctor and breast care expert
Listen to the full audio below
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109386807_feminine-lacy-underwear-stored-in-cases-in-a-wardrobe.html
More from Lifestyle
Why being a driving instructor comes with more mileage than you think
Clement Manyathela is joined by driving instructors to talk about what it's like to be instructors in South Africa and the challenges they faceRead More
Spend or save? What to do with your tax refund
Pippa Hudson spoke to senior tax specialist at Allan Gray Carrie Norden about the best things to do with a tax refund.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Seven events rich in arts and culture this weekend
Enjoy the first weekend of June with an assortment of arts, culture and crafts events, from Maboneng to Parktown, revel in Gauteng's most creative offerings.Read More
Applications now open for disability inclusive dance & arts programme
The organisation’s head artistic director, Jarryd Watson, chats to Bongani Bingwa about the disability inclusive initiative.Read More
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police
How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show.Read More
PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA).Read More
Food labels: Why knowing what's in your food's more beneficial than overwhelming
Relebogile Mabotja talks to a food specialist on how to read the labels in our food and what that means for our health. How to read food labels.Read More
Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings
Africa Melane interviews psychologist Leepile Thebe.Read More
Virgin Atlantic now allows cabin crew to proudly display their tattoos
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More