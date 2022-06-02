This year's taxi price increase will be higher - Santaco
The South African National Taxi Council says it is worried and the industry is running at a loss.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) chief strategy manager Bafana Magagula says the industry suffered a lot during the lockdown period.
He adds that the government is working against them by introducing buses to transport people.
Magagula says the industry has annual price increases around June and July.
What will be different this time is that it won't be as low as normally as it has been. There could be higher increases, however, because we understand the community we are transporting, it will not be as high as the transport is rising.Bafana Magagula, Chief strategy manager - South African National Taxi Council
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa.html
