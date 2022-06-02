Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk
Elon Musk really wants his employees to return to the office, but they’re not so keen.
The Tesla CEO sent an email to his staff, forbidding working from home.
RELATED: Meet Errol Musk - father of Elon, the most innovative entrepreneur of our age
Musk told managers that everyone must be at the office for “a minimum – and I mean minimum - of 40 hours a week” or they should resign.
“They should pretend to work elsewhere,” tweeted Musk.
Anecdotes abound of companies across the world that struggle, many have given up, on getting their employees to return to the office.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 5:16).
He thinks working from home means you’re not working! … A lot of companies globally now are having differences of opinion…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
He just seems more and more like a nasty man…Lester Kiewit, presenter - The Morning Review
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109447321_miami-usa-august-23-2018-newsweek-magazine-with-elon-musk-on-main-page-in-a-hand-newsweek-is-an-amer.html?term=elon%2Bmusk&vti=lbwyq5iaf1donwoa5p-1-2
More from Business
It started with R350 grant, now he runs a successful ice cream shops in Soweto
It took Thando Makhubu R700 to launch his successful Sowetan ice-cream business. Here's the amazing story of how he did it.Read More
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”.Read More
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police
How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show.Read More
PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA).Read More
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More
Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital
CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday.Read More
Love is a four-letter word, so is data
Online dating is destined to become the most popular for younger generationsRead More
Virgin Atlantic now allows cabin crew to proudly display their tattoos
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Extension of fuel levy suspension brings slight relief for motorists
John Perlman spoke to deputy director-general at the National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat, about this reprieve and how it will affect motorists and the country.Read More