Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Kruger Rand, Kruger Pond & Rare Coin Auction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anton Welz - Coin expert at Stephan Welz & Co
Opec+ to increase oil output - could this be the break the world needs?

2 June 2022 9:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Fuel prices
OPEC
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Crude oil
Anchor Capital
oil price
Peter Armitage

Bruce Whitfield talks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage about hopes for a drop in oil prices.

The Opec group of oil-producing nations have decided to increase their output during the next two months, as Russian oil production drops.

Analysts say political pressure from the US may have brought about the policy shift from Saudi Arabia, the cartel's biggest producer.

Opec will increase supply by almost 650,000 barrels per day in both July and August.

© lnzyx/123rf.com

As the decision raises the hope of lower oil prices, Bruce Whitfield asks if this is the break the world so desperately needs in terms of the cost of fossil fuels.

Absolutely, says Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage.

One of the huge risks to global markets' inflation and interest rates is the oil price spiralling out of control. It's already at a level that people find hard to accommodate in their daily expenditures, and the real risk is a $150 oil price...

Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

... the expectation is inflation-driven by the US coming off quite sharply over the course of the next 12-24 months. This could really prolong it...

Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

It certainly makes a lot of good sense for Opec to sell oil at these kind of prices... If I could sell it at this price I would also increase my output!

Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

Armitage also considers a price drop from a South African perspective.

The government has held back on a portion of the levies that go on top of oil, so if the price reduces they're going to want that levy back... so I think consumers can expect higher petrol prices, diesel prices for quite some time.

Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

Listen to Armitage's analysis below (skip to 00:48):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Opec+ to increase oil output - could this be the break the world needs?




