Sitting in the dark: 'Karpowership's complaints about govt delays legitimate'
Controversy has followed Karpowership in South Africa, but the Turkish firm in the end won a contract to supply South Africa from three of its gas-fired floating power plants.
Now Karpowership is accusing some government agencies of stalling its projects.
It says their conduct isn't conducive to creating an attractive investment environment, writes Antony Sguazzin for Bloomberg News.
Related stories:
Regulator approves three controversial Karpowership floating power stations
Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst
While some other bidders were due to conclude power-purchase agreements with Eskom and the energy department on Thursday, Karpowership's been told it won’t be signing at this stage says Sguazzin.
And there's more:
It’s yet to get environmental approvals or permission to use port space, faces an indemnity demand from Eskom, and is embroiled in court cases with environmental activists and a rival.Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News
RELATED: SA signs renewable energy deals to add 150 MW to national grid (by end 2023)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sguazzin on The Money Show.
They were awarded contracts and they've had certain obstacles, but they've been pretty constant all the way that they will try and see this through.Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News
I think they have a legitimate complaint in that they simply have not got an answer from the Environment Department, or the Transport Department or the DPE (Department of Public Enterprises).Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News
You can look at it in the way of 'do we want this power here - it is fossil fuel' but also in the way that this is probably not the most efficient way to attract foreign investment.Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News
Listen to Sguazzin's insights in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sitting in the dark: 'Karpowership's complaints about govt delays legitimate'
Source : @karpowership/Facebook
More from Business
Opec+ to increase oil output - could this be the break the world needs?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage about hopes for a drop in oil prices.Read More
Getting strange messages on your new (recycled) number? Wendy Knowler follows up
When providers take your number back they usually pass it on to someone else. Wendy Knowler tackles the subject on The Money Show.Read More
SA signs renewable energy deals to add 150 MW to national grid (by end 2023)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Fourie, General Manager at Norway-based Scatec ASA.Read More
Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct'
Bruce Whitfield talks to News24's Pieter du Toit about the President's response to allegations made against him by Arthur Fraser.Read More
Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
It started with R350 grant, now he runs a successful ice cream shops in Soweto
It took Thando Makhubu R700 to launch his successful Sowetan ice-cream business. Here's the amazing story of how he did it.Read More
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”.Read More
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police
How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show.Read More
PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA).Read More
More from Local
Overlooked, planted & tampered: Defence slams police work at Meyiwa crime scene
As the trial continues on Friday, these are some of the key arguments that were made at Thursday’s hearing.Read More
Pothole Patrol project has successfully filled 100,000 potholes in a year
John Perlman spoke to head of Dialdirect, Anneli Retief, about this project to repair the country's roads.Read More
Why are South Africans shocked by claims of criminal conduct by Cyril Ramaphosa?
John Perlman spoke to political analyst at Xubera Institute for Research and Development Xolani Dube about the political implications of this case.Read More
Public Protector eyes probe into Glencore's US corruption case for ties to SA
John Perlman speaks to Public Protector Spokesperson Oupa Segalwe on the current status of the Glencore corruption case.Read More
SA signs renewable energy deals to add 150 MW to national grid (by end 2023)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Fourie, General Manager at Norway-based Scatec ASA.Read More
Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct'
Bruce Whitfield talks to News24's Pieter du Toit about the President's response to allegations made against him by Arthur Fraser.Read More
SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo in induced coma after UK attack
Messages of support poured in from around the world as he continues to recover.Read More
This year's taxi price increase will be higher - Santaco
South African National Taxi Council chief strategy manager Bafana Magagula says the industry has suffered a lot in the past two years.Read More
Kfm and LottoStar raise R20 million in history-making radiothon
The success of the radiothon marked a historic amount of money raised in a 12-hour period for a radio station in SA history.Read More
More from Politics
By-election losses for ANC a worrying trend on road to 2024, says analyst
John Perlman speaks to 'Daily Maverick' elections analyst, Wayne Sussman, on the recent by-election wins by the DA and the EFF against the ANC in Bekkersdal and the Northern Cape.Read More
Why are South Africans shocked by claims of criminal conduct by Cyril Ramaphosa?
John Perlman spoke to political analyst at Xubera Institute for Research and Development Xolani Dube about the political implications of this case.Read More
Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct'
Bruce Whitfield talks to News24's Pieter du Toit about the President's response to allegations made against him by Arthur Fraser.Read More
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More
Why isn't the ANC canvassing for Soweto's highly contested ward 52?
Mandy Weiner speaks to Daily Maverick elections analyst, Wayne Sussman, on the lack of ANC canvassing at the highly contested Ward 52 in Soweto.Read More
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so
John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for broadcasters.Read More
Bosasa case expected to commence at the end of the year
Mandy Wiener gets the latest from Sindisiwe Twala Seboka from the Investigating Directorate on the drawn-out Bosasa case.Read More
Masina re-election the worst outcome for ANC Ekurhuleni - Political analyst
Professor of Political Science at the University of Johannesburg Mcebisi Ndletyana talks about the re-election of Mzwandile Masina as Ekurhuleni ANC chair.Read More