Sitting in the dark: 'Karpowership's complaints about govt delays legitimate'





A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Controversy has followed Karpowership in South Africa, but the Turkish firm in the end won a contract to supply South Africa from three of its gas-fired floating power plants.

Now Karpowership is accusing some government agencies of stalling its projects.

It says their conduct isn't conducive to creating an attractive investment environment, writes Antony Sguazzin for Bloomberg News.

While some other bidders were due to conclude power-purchase agreements with Eskom and the energy department on Thursday, Karpowership's been told it won’t be signing at this stage says Sguazzin.

And there's more:

It’s yet to get environmental approvals or permission to use port space, faces an indemnity demand from Eskom, and is embroiled in court cases with environmental activists and a rival. Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sguazzin on The Money Show.

They were awarded contracts and they've had certain obstacles, but they've been pretty constant all the way that they will try and see this through. Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

I think they have a legitimate complaint in that they simply have not got an answer from the Environment Department, or the Transport Department or the DPE (Department of Public Enterprises). Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

You can look at it in the way of 'do we want this power here - it is fossil fuel' but also in the way that this is probably not the most efficient way to attract foreign investment. Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

