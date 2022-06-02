Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct'





President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed a robbery at his farm in Limpopo in 2020, but says there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct made against him by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa on Wednesday, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the robbery.

Suspects were allegedly apprehended after stealing over $4 million hidden on the property.

Related stories:

Arthur Fraser opens criminal case against Ramaphosa linked to alleged robbery

Fraser: I hope Ramaphosa takes SA into his confidence about robbery claims

Ramaphosa could be held criminally liable over failing to report crime: analyst

In a series of tweets, the Presidency states that Ramaphosa "stands ready" to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters.

The President was apparently out of the country at the time of the incident "during which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen".

But there is just not enough information available at the moment, says Pieter du Toit (Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24) in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

PRESIDENCY RESPONDS TO CLAIMS BY MR ARTHUR FRASER



The Presidency has been made aware through a media statement that Mr Arthur Fraser has laid a complaint with the South African Police Service against President @CyrilRamaphosa. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 2, 2022

President Ramaphosa stands ready to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 2, 2022

President Ramaphosa remains resolute in leading the fight against corruption, restoring the integrity and capability of public institutions and overcoming the legacy of state capture, and will not be deterred by disinformation campaigns. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 2, 2022

Du Toit lists some of the pressing questions that need answers, most obviously why the President would have $4 million stashed away at his farm.

Also, why has nothing happened with an investigation almost 30 months down the line?

... if what the RET (radical economic transformation) faction wanted to achieve through Arthur Fraser... is the impression that the President and his people want to cover something up, they've been very successful in doing that... so this is a most uncomfortable position the President's been put in. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

All the game farmers that attend these high-powered game auctions spend millions upon millions of rands on their studs. I'm pretty sure that you don't pluck out your manbag from behind your Hilux's passenger seat to pick off a couple of purple buffaloes to give to the person that you buy from! Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

We should bear in mind that it is the year of an ANC election and there will be smears, du Toit adds.

Listen to the enlightening discussion below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct'