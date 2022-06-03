Public Protector eyes probe into Glencore's US corruption case for ties to SA
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is considering looking into the Glencore case and whether it may have any ties with South Africa after the mining company pled guilty and agreed to pay $1.2 billion in fines and penalties for corruption in foreign governments.
Mkhwebane also said that her office was looking into Glencore's ties with Eskom from an ongoing case started in June 2020 and will merge the two complaints if they establish that there is anything worth pursuing with the current case.
It is not clear how it will pan out as they have only just got the relevant literature to investigate, said spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.
The complaint from Mr Holomisa only reached us this week and, as I said, the investigation team is reading all the relevant literature to see to it that there's a full understanding of what transpired in the US and how it affects us, here, in South Africa.Oupa Segalwe, Public Protector Spokesperson
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/gold_mine.html?sti=nxnnkbe3dj772adif8|&mediapopup=28606027
More from Local
Overlooked, planted & tampered: Defence slams police work at Meyiwa crime scene
As the trial continues on Friday, these are some of the key arguments that were made at Thursday’s hearing.Read More
Pothole Patrol project has successfully filled 100,000 potholes in a year
John Perlman spoke to head of Dialdirect, Anneli Retief, about this project to repair the country's roads.Read More
Why are South Africans shocked by claims of criminal conduct by Cyril Ramaphosa?
John Perlman spoke to political analyst at Xubera Institute for Research and Development Xolani Dube about the political implications of this case.Read More
Sitting in the dark: 'Karpowership's complaints about govt delays legitimate'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about Karpowership's charges of power supply projects being stalled.Read More
SA signs renewable energy deals to add 150 MW to national grid (by end 2023)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Fourie, General Manager at Norway-based Scatec ASA.Read More
Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct'
Bruce Whitfield talks to News24's Pieter du Toit about the President's response to allegations made against him by Arthur Fraser.Read More
SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo in induced coma after UK attack
Messages of support poured in from around the world as he continues to recover.Read More
This year's taxi price increase will be higher - Santaco
South African National Taxi Council chief strategy manager Bafana Magagula says the industry has suffered a lot in the past two years.Read More
Kfm and LottoStar raise R20 million in history-making radiothon
The success of the radiothon marked a historic amount of money raised in a 12-hour period for a radio station in SA history.Read More