Public Protector eyes probe into Glencore's US corruption case for ties to SA





Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is considering looking into the Glencore case and whether it may have any ties with South Africa after the mining company pled guilty and agreed to pay $1.2 billion in fines and penalties for corruption in foreign governments.

Mkhwebane also said that her office was looking into Glencore's ties with Eskom from an ongoing case started in June 2020 and will merge the two complaints if they establish that there is anything worth pursuing with the current case.

It is not clear how it will pan out as they have only just got the relevant literature to investigate, said spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.