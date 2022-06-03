By-election losses for ANC a worrying trend on road to 2024, says analyst
By-elections may not mean much at the time but serve as a precursor for upcoming political battles for power.
John Perlman speaks to Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman on the recent by-election wins by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) against the African National Congress (ANC) in Bekkersdal and the Northern Cape.
The ANC is on a trend of decreasing returns in the battle for by-election wins, says Sussman.
Focusing on Soweto, he attributes the loss of votership to the increasing stake by independent candidates as well as opposition parties EFF and Action SA which has been making inroads within ANC support.
I'll just give you an example of Doringkop, which is one of the areas within ward 53. The ANC support fell from 62% to 16%, with the EFF coming first in that particular district in this ward.Wayne Sussman, elections analyst at Daily Maverick
The EFF won their first-ever Gauteng by-election win in the Randfontein area of Bekkersdal while the DA won another ward in the Northern Cape, says Sussman.
Compacting to their growing decrease in majority, adds Sussman.
We've now had two consecutive by-elections in the Northern Cape where the ANC have lost seats. Something has come unstuck and that's a worrying trend on the road to 2024.Wayne Sussman, elections analyst at Daily Maverick
Listen to the full audio below
Source : Twitter/ANCWL
