Pothole Patrol project has successfully filled 100,000 potholes in a year
In some good news for motorists, the Pothole Patrol - a partnership between Dialdirect, Discovery Insure and the City of Johannesburg - has successfully repaired 100,000 potholes in just one year.
John Perlman spoke to head of Dialdirect, Anneli Retief, about this project to repair the country's roads.
Retief said they had noticed a huge difference since launching the Pothole Patrol app that allows community members to report potholes to be repaired.
Since launching the app, it really has helped us to hone into those areas and pick up on the areas that are in the greatest need and focus our attention there.Anneli Retief, head of Dialdirect
She said that the success they have found lies in the partnership and there have been great improvements in their process since they started this project.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
Source : Pothole Patrol image: supplied
