Woman sharing her experience with a repairman goes viral
Twitter user @kristabellerina has shared her experience with a repairman and other tweeps followed suite.
In the tweet, she explained how the the repairman overlooked her when the husband walked on and started giving the quote to the husband instead of her.
Read the comments below:
Had a repairman over for a quote, and as I was explaining the issue, my husband walked in, and suddenly the repairman couldn’t see or hear me. But that’s okay, he had a nice conversation with my husband and I hired someone else to do the job.— kristabellerina (@kristabellerina) June 1, 2022
Had a similar experience buying a car. The rep kept talking to my boyfriend and ignored me. I finally said, “I have the check in my pocketbook, you should be including me.” He continued to talk to my BF. Who didn’t back me up. I didn’t buy that car and later got rid of the bf.— Esha (@Godsgurlie) June 2, 2022
I started saving to buy a house in high school, and when I finally bought one with my husband last year, they put my husband’s name first on EVERYTHING. Property appraiser website doesn’t even have my name on it as an owner 🙄 my whole life savings & I’m the co-owner— jenna 🌱 (@The_Jennaral) June 3, 2022
Had an insurance adjuster in the house. He saw all the airplane models. Said I was a lucky girl, to marry a pilot. Um. I’m the pilot. 🙄— Kandy Bernskoetter (@kandybernsk) June 2, 2022
