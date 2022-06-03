Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend





Are you looking for a good laugh this weekend?

Well, stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi is ready to make your stomach ache from laugher.

Together with some of Mzansi's funniest comedian's they will be hosting _Keeping up with the Xhosaz _2 at the Theatre of Marcellus.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Lindi says performing online was a challenge as he is ready to get back in the game.

The name Keeping up with the Xhosaz came up because lately I have been seeing on social media people saying Xhosas this and Xhosas that and I needed a show that people can look forward to. Ndumiso Lindi, Stand-up comedian

The show is for anyone who can understand the language, some comedians will use English. Ndumiso Lindi, Stand-up comedian

