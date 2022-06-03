Rape, murder increased significantly in Q4 of 2022, police tell MPs
CAPE TOWN - South Africa has seen an increase in all categories of contact and violent crime.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management on Friday morning briefed Parliament’s police committee on the fourth quarter crime statistics.
Rape, murder and attempted murder have all shown a notable increase compared to previous quarters.
The police presented the crime statistics covering the period from January to March.
General Norman Sekhukhune told MPs that murder had increased by 22.2% compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year.
This means there were 1,107 more murders during this period.
Rape has also increased by 13.7%.
Sekhukhune said that four provinces contributed the most murders.
"The province of KwaZulu-Natal contributed 26% to the murders, Gauteng contributed 23% to the murders, the Eastern Cape contributed 17% and the Western Cape contributed 17%. These provinces contributed 83% of the total murders," he said.
The police committee also heard how there were high chances of a person being murdered or raped in the country.
This article first appeared on EWN : Rape, murder increased significantly in Q4 of 2022, police tell MPs
Source : SAPS.
More from Local
The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer
Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company - bringing an end to the three month strike.Read More
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so
John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Q4 crime stats reveal 'brutal' spike in attacks against women and children
This is according to the latest police statistics that also show an overall 22.2% increase in murder compared to the corresponding period last year.Read More
Some Jozi areas to be affected during the 24-hour planned water shutdown
Joburg Water acting manager for communications Seipati Nyauza says the full restoration of water will take around three to five days.Read More
[SCAMWATCH] Is Dinosaur World legit? Listeners say it is dodgy. Parents, beware!
Lester Kiewit interviews callers who warn parents against buying tickets to the event, heavily punted by organisers on Facebook.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Expert weighs in on crime scene processing
Clement Manyathela speaks to forensic scientist Mary Gordon and criminal lawyer Nthabiseng Dubazana on the latest findings in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.Read More
'Our country has become a crime scene': MPs react to Q4 crime stats
Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management briefed the police portfolio committee on the fourth quarter crime statistics which showed an increase in all contact crime.Read More
Many people are donating money for me to fight case against Manuel - JJ Tabane
Television host and businessman JJ Tabane says he will fight Manuel in court and will welcome whatever outcome the court makes.Read More
Overlooked, planted & tampered: Defence slams police work at Meyiwa crime scene
As the trial continues on Friday, these are some of the key arguments that were made at Thursday’s hearing.Read More