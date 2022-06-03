Is SA's thin blue line cracking?
-Loss of manpower and low recruitment numbers a major challenge
-Staff morale is very low due to payment and overtime
-The mental health of police officials is taking a huge knock
...
From being overworked, constant trauma and being underpaid, police officers in South Africa are working under fraught conditions, which is taking a toll on their mental health and family life.
On Wednesday, SAPS management briefed the Portfolio Committee on Police on the findings of the SAPS organisational climate survey, which raises alarm bells around the state of our police service.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Lesiba Thobakgale of the SA Police Union, who feels there is no political will to address the dire issues facing police officials.
Pretoria central police station was flooded with sewage and water. Within days, SAPS management and the national commissioners office was engaged but nothing was done. We had no choice but to approach the department of employment and labour so they can intervene. SAPS management can hide behind the department of public works, but our members are expected to render services to citizens within those conditions.Lesiba Thobakgale, SA Police Union
Staff shortages is another critical issue. Deaths and illness during the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on resources across the provinces. While there are plans to ramp up recruitment with 10 000 police recruits, Thobakgale says this is a "drop in the ocean".
Those numbers are just there to replenish and replace what we lost through Covid-19 and attrition. It doesn't add up to the numbers actually needed for SAPS to perform at its optimal level.Lesiba Thobakgale, SA Police Union
The United Nations has recommended a ratio of one policeman to serve 210 citizens. But in reality, local police stations have hugely disproportionate ratios of police officers mandated to protect the people within their jurisdiction.
Low levels of visible policing and investigation capabilities are a challenge in the Western Cape, a province afflicted by high levels of gang violence and crime.
Unless government takes the issues of shortages to heart, the fight against crime will not be won. Police officers are overstretched as they are doing the job of three of four police officers by themselves.Lesiba Thobakgale, SA Police Union
Compounding this is the non-payment of overtime, which has left police members struggling to survive.
Thobakgale says staff morale is also low due to bureaucracy around police promotions, an issue the new police commissioner General Fannie Masemola has promised would be addressed.
One has to wait for around 11 years to move to the next rank. Within a period of 22 years, its more than likely you're going to be promoted twice. There is no upward mobility and this demotivates our members.Lesiba Thobakgale, SA Police Union
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is SA's thin blue line cracking?
More from Politics
The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer
Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company - bringing an end to the three month strike.Read More
By-election losses for ANC a worrying trend on road to 2024, says analyst
John Perlman speaks to 'Daily Maverick' elections analyst, Wayne Sussman, on the recent by-election wins by the DA and the EFF against the ANC in Bekkersdal and the Northern Cape.Read More
Why are South Africans shocked by claims of criminal conduct by Cyril Ramaphosa?
John Perlman spoke to political analyst at Xubera Institute for Research and Development Xolani Dube about the political implications of this case.Read More
Sitting in the dark: 'Karpowership's complaints about govt delays legitimate'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about Karpowership's charges of power supply projects being stalled.Read More
Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct'
Bruce Whitfield talks to News24's Pieter du Toit about the President's response to allegations made against him by Arthur Fraser.Read More
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More
Why isn't the ANC canvassing for Soweto's highly contested ward 52?
Mandy Weiner speaks to Daily Maverick elections analyst, Wayne Sussman, on the lack of ANC canvassing at the highly contested Ward 52 in Soweto.Read More
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so
John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for broadcasters.Read More