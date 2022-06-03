Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Expert weighs in on crime scene processing
The Senzo Meyiwa murder case has been meticulously followed by the public and media alike since the criminal death of the national soccer star almost eight years ago.
The former Bafana Bafana captain was killed in Vosloorus at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in 2014.
Now with the murder trial advancing, the defence lawyer of one of the five murder accused men, Zandile Mshololo, in the cross-examination of forensic officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia, highlighted how Mosia failed to correctly conduct his duties.
Clement Manyathela speaks to forensic scientist Mary Gordon and criminal lawyer, Nthabiseng Dubazana, on the latest findings in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
Gordon says that the general rule is to protect the crime scene to avoid contamination, tampering and planting of evidence.
She says that once the crime scene has been extensively documented through notes, photographs and sketches then the process of evidence collection begins.
The evidence must be stored in a particular way to ensure its integrity if it can’t make it to the forensic science laboratory, says the forensic scientist.
Ideally, you want to make sure that you have photographs before anything has been touched by anyone.Mary Gordon, Forensic Scientist - Trinitas Forensics
The whole process between collection and it getting to the laboratory, that all needs to be documented with chain of custody statements etc, to avoid this exact issue.Mary Gordon, Forensic Scientist - Trinitas Forensics
Meanwhile, defence lawyer of the first four accused, Malesela Teffo, told the court on Wednesday that he would soon bring forward an eyewitness that would reveal how Kelly Khumalo had allegedly shot Meyiwa.
Dubazana adds that while some people might feel Teffo may have compromised the case, it was his responsibility as a defence attorney.
Actually, he has a duty to do so. What happens in trial court is once you are done dealing with cross-examination of the witness based on the evidence in chief, you now have a duty to put your client's version to the witness, so you can test it against the witness.Nthabiseng Dubazana, Criminal Lawyer
Listen to the full audio below
Source : Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
More from Local
The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer
Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company - bringing an end to the three month strike.Read More
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so
John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Q4 crime stats reveal 'brutal' spike in attacks against women and children
This is according to the latest police statistics that also show an overall 22.2% increase in murder compared to the corresponding period last year.Read More
Some Jozi areas to be affected during the 24-hour planned water shutdown
Joburg Water acting manager for communications Seipati Nyauza says the full restoration of water will take around three to five days.Read More
[SCAMWATCH] Is Dinosaur World legit? Listeners say it is dodgy. Parents, beware!
Lester Kiewit interviews callers who warn parents against buying tickets to the event, heavily punted by organisers on Facebook.Read More
'Our country has become a crime scene': MPs react to Q4 crime stats
Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management briefed the police portfolio committee on the fourth quarter crime statistics which showed an increase in all contact crime.Read More
Rape, murder increased significantly in Q4 of 2022, police tell MPs
The police presented the crime statistics covering the period from January to March.Read More
Many people are donating money for me to fight case against Manuel - JJ Tabane
Television host and businessman JJ Tabane says he will fight Manuel in court and will welcome whatever outcome the court makes.Read More
Overlooked, planted & tampered: Defence slams police work at Meyiwa crime scene
As the trial continues on Friday, these are some of the key arguments that were made at Thursday’s hearing.Read More