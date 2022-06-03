Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Expert weighs in on crime scene processing





The Senzo Meyiwa murder case has been meticulously followed by the public and media alike since the criminal death of the national soccer star almost eight years ago.

The former Bafana Bafana captain was killed in Vosloorus at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in 2014.

Now with the murder trial advancing, the defence lawyer of one of the five murder accused men, Zandile Mshololo, in the cross-examination of forensic officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia, highlighted how Mosia failed to correctly conduct his duties.

Clement Manyathela speaks to forensic scientist Mary Gordon and criminal lawyer, Nthabiseng Dubazana, on the latest findings in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Gordon says that the general rule is to protect the crime scene to avoid contamination, tampering and planting of evidence.

She says that once the crime scene has been extensively documented through notes, photographs and sketches then the process of evidence collection begins.

The evidence must be stored in a particular way to ensure its integrity if it can’t make it to the forensic science laboratory, says the forensic scientist.

Ideally, you want to make sure that you have photographs before anything has been touched by anyone. Mary Gordon, Forensic Scientist - Trinitas Forensics

The whole process between collection and it getting to the laboratory, that all needs to be documented with chain of custody statements etc, to avoid this exact issue. Mary Gordon, Forensic Scientist - Trinitas Forensics

Meanwhile, defence lawyer of the first four accused, Malesela Teffo, told the court on Wednesday that he would soon bring forward an eyewitness that would reveal how Kelly Khumalo had allegedly shot Meyiwa.

Dubazana adds that while some people might feel Teffo may have compromised the case, it was his responsibility as a defence attorney.

Actually, he has a duty to do so. What happens in trial court is once you are done dealing with cross-examination of the witness based on the evidence in chief, you now have a duty to put your client's version to the witness, so you can test it against the witness. Nthabiseng Dubazana, Criminal Lawyer

