One in five SA kids have a mental health condition, only 30 child psychiatrists

If you're a parent trying to access psychiatric care for your child, it's more than likely you'd be on a long waiting list for treatment.

Shockingly, there are only 30 child psychiatrists in South Africa working in public and private healthcare. One in five children have a mental health condition, but only 10% are able to access care due to issues around affordability or lack of resources.

The right to basic healthcare and social services for children has been come under the spotlight during Child Protection Week, which runs until the 6th June.

According to the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP), state-funded specialist child and adolescent mental health facilities are only available in the Western Cape, Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Dr Alicia Porter, a board member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) about how this impact on the mental health crisis in South Arica.

We lost many child psychiatrists to Covid-19 and immigration. In terms of dedicated child psychiatric facilities, there are even less. So there's a dire need to prioritize child and adolescence mental health. Dr Alicia Porter, Board member - South African Society of Psychiatrists

Child psychiatry is multi-faceted as children cannot be treated in isolation.

A child needs to be treated in the context of them as individuals and in the context of family and school. So there are multiple interventions can be done before, but it should be geared towards health promotion and awareness. Dr Alicia Porter, Board member - South African Society of Psychiatrists

Porter believes the health system needs to adopt a pro-active approach instead of crisis intervention.

COVID-19 has disrupted the normal development of children. And the long term consequences will be more severe on this population than in our current adult population. Dr Alicia Porter, Board member - South African Society of Psychiatrists

Collaboration between the departments of basic education, social development and health is critical. Mental health should be introduced in the school curriculum and teachers should be equipped with basic counselling skills.

We have policies, but implementation is really poor. It requires collaboration and innovation. We should aim for prevention, as prevention is better than cure. Dr Alicia Porter, Board member - South African Society of Psychiatrists

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : One in five SA kids have a mental health condition, only 30 child psychiatrists