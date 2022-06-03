[SCAMWATCH] Is Dinosaur World legit? Listeners say it is dodgy. Parents, beware!
Parents, always looking for things to do with their energetic offspring, may have seen adverts on social media proclaiming, ‘Coming soon! Dinosaur World’.
Some people are raising concern, saying they have made bookings, and paid money, but did not get tickets.
The event is supposed to happen between 1 July and 9 July.
Get immersed in a world-class dinosaur exhibition featuring life-size, robotic, animatronic dinosaurs. A mesmerizing dinosaur street theatre, Dino rides. Various amusement rides, games, and dinosaur-themed activities for the whole family.Dinosaur World website
There is no venue for the event listed and the address they give on the website is registered as a gym.
The City of Cape Town is unaware of the event.
The Events Permit Office does not have an event application permit for such an event. The office was alerted to the planned event last month and through an email address on the event website, the office made contact to inform the event organisers that they will require a permit. There has been no response from the event organiser despite a number of follow up emails.City of Cape Town
Disgruntled parents in places as far afield as Canada are accusing the organisers of being dodgy.
David Huni, the event organiser, is notorious for hosting the Christmas Brilliance Garden of Lights in Stellenbosch in 2019.
At the time, attendees labelled it “disastrous” and a “con”.
Search for “David Huni Dinosaur World” and Google starts spitting out more terrible reviews.
Lester Kiewit contacted Huni, who thus far has ignored him.
Lester Kiewit interviewed callers who warned parents against buying tickets to the event, heavily punted by Huni on Facebook (scroll up to listen).
I was planning to take my grandson for his sixth birthday… He loves dinosaurs… I booked four tickets… I sent them a message [to request tickets, because she got nothing] … this is my proof of payment… I got a notification saying, ‘mail undelivered’…Masnoona
What child doesn’t love dinosaurs? … Something didn’t sit right with me when I viewed the Facebook post, the way they’re punting to pre-book tickets… saying tickets will sell out… It rang a few alarm bells… The venue seems like an old office building…Shelly
I have been to one, unfortunately… It was horrible! I took my three- and five-year-olds. It was in the parking lot of an old, dilapidated shopping centre… There were probably only five dinosaurs… no entertainment for kids… It cost me about R450… It was terrible… On the website, it looks amazing…Hamish
The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer
Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company - bringing an end to the three month strike.Read More
Sitting in the dark: 'Karpowership's complaints about govt delays legitimate'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about Karpowership's charges of power supply projects being stalled.Read More
Opec+ to increase oil output - could this be the break the world needs?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage about hopes for a drop in oil prices.Read More
SA signs renewable energy deals to add 150 MW to national grid (by end 2023)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Fourie, General Manager at Norway-based Scatec ASA.Read More
Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct'
Bruce Whitfield talks to News24's Pieter du Toit about the President's response to allegations made against him by Arthur Fraser.Read More
Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
It started with R350 grant, now he runs a successful ice cream shops in Soweto
It took Thando Makhubu R700 to launch his successful Sowetan ice-cream business. Here's the amazing story of how he did it.Read More
Gospel star Arnold de Wet on his music's message: 'look ahead, it's not the end'
SA gospel singer Arnold de Wet joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged today to talk her through his journey, relationship with God and why messages of hope guide his music.Read More
How to spot hidden assets during a divorce
Cement Manyathela speaks to expert specialising in family matters Advocate Muhammad Abduroaf.Read More
One in five SA kids have a mental health condition, only 30 child psychiatrists
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Alicia Porter, a board member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists about the mental health crisis facing children in South Africa.Read More
Woman sharing her experience with a repairman goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Getting strange messages on your new (recycled) number? Wendy Knowler follows up
When providers take your number back they usually pass it on to someone else. Wendy Knowler tackles the subject on The Money Show.Read More
Why being a driving instructor comes with more mileage than you think
Clement Manyathela is joined by driving instructors to talk about what it's like to be instructors in South Africa and the challenges they faceRead More
Does wearing a bra prevent boobs from sagging?
Dr Carol Ann Benn speaks to Relebogile Mabotja on the necessity of wearing a bra through out the ages.Read More
Spend or save? What to do with your tax refund
Pippa Hudson spoke to senior tax specialist at Allan Gray Carrie Norden about the best things to do with a tax refund.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Seven events rich in arts and culture this weekend
Enjoy the first weekend of June with an assortment of arts, culture and crafts events, from Maboneng to Parktown, revel in Gauteng's most creative offerings.Read More
Q4 crime stats reveal 'brutal' spike in attacks against women and children
This is according to the latest police statistics that also show an overall 22.2% increase in murder compared to the corresponding period last year.Read More
Some Jozi areas to be affected during the 24-hour planned water shutdown
Joburg Water acting manager for communications Seipati Nyauza says the full restoration of water will take around three to five days.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Expert weighs in on crime scene processing
Clement Manyathela speaks to forensic scientist Mary Gordon and criminal lawyer Nthabiseng Dubazana on the latest findings in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.Read More
'Our country has become a crime scene': MPs react to Q4 crime stats
Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management briefed the police portfolio committee on the fourth quarter crime statistics which showed an increase in all contact crime.Read More
Rape, murder increased significantly in Q4 of 2022, police tell MPs
The police presented the crime statistics covering the period from January to March.Read More
Many people are donating money for me to fight case against Manuel - JJ Tabane
Television host and businessman JJ Tabane says he will fight Manuel in court and will welcome whatever outcome the court makes.Read More
Overlooked, planted & tampered: Defence slams police work at Meyiwa crime scene
As the trial continues on Friday, these are some of the key arguments that were made at Thursday’s hearing.Read More