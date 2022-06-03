'Our country has become a crime scene': MPs react to Q4 crime stats
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have described South Africa as a “crime scene” as the country records a spike in murders and rape.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management briefed the police portfolio committee on the fourth quarter crime statistics, which showed an increase in all contact crime.
The fourth quarter crime statistic, from January to March this year, showed a 22.2% increase in murder compared to the corresponding period last year.
This signalled 1,107 more murders during the period.
Rape also increased by 13.7%.
Almost half of the cases, 4 653 rapes took place at the home of the rape victim or the home of the rapist. Public parks, beaches, streets, open fields, parking areas and abandoned buildings were second most likely places.
A 22.2% increase in murder was recorded
The murder of children recorded a 37.2% increase ↑
Arguments, vigilantism, revenge or retaliation and robberies remain the top four causative factors of these deaths.#CrimeStats NP pic.twitter.com/VYJnVDOTdh
#CrimeStats for 4th quarter 2022 was brutal for women and children of this country.
Murder, attempted murder and assault GBH of women increased ↑
Murder and assault GBH of children under the age of 17 increased ↑
Attempted murder cases of children decreased↓

Committee member Andrew Whitfield described the latest numbers as appalling.
"Our country has become a crime scene where kidnapping has increased by almost 100% year to year. This is an absolutely shocking crime statistic. Murder up by over 20%, sexual offences up. It’s a bloodbath, chairperson," Whitfield said.
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe said that the police were losing the fight against crime.
"The figures speak for themselves. They are very, very disturbing," he said.
The committee also heard how just four provinces contributed to 83% of all murders in the country.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Our country has become a crime scene': MPs react to Q4 crime stats
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN.
