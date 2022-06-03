Some Jozi areas to be affected during the 24-hour planned water shutdown
Over eighty eight areas may be affected by the planned Joburg Water shutdown.
This is due to Rand Water installation of a new non-return valve on pumpset 20 at the Vereeniging Water Treatment Plant and to tie in the newly installed F46 pipeline to the existing F34 pipeline.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Joburg Water acting manager for communications Seipati Nyauza.
#JoburgUpdates— Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) June 2, 2022
Alternative water supply plans for the Planned Rand Water Shutdown: 3 June 2022.@CityofJoburgZA @EISDcoj @Rand_Water @MichaelSun168 ^P pic.twitter.com/MH0dOUmMFs
The reason we are saying it is going to take two to five days for the restoration to be complete is because after the 24 hours which is tomorrow at 5am, the system needs to recover and low laying areas may start getting water earlier.Seipati Nyauza, Acting manager - Joburg Water
Water tankers have been arranged.Seipati Nyauza, Acting manager - Joburg Water
Listen to the full interview:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
