'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it'
The Stormers tackle Edinburgh on Saturday in a quarterfinal of the United Rugby Championship at Cape Town stadium.
The Stormers ended their inaugural URC season in second place while Edinburgh finished seventh.
Ticket sales are brisk, so a good crowd is expected, despite a forecast of cool, misty weather.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. (scroll up to listen).
SA Rugby has done really well this week… officially inducted into the Heineken Cup, the Uefa Champions League of rugby…Carl Lewis, Head of Content - bet.co.za
The Cheetahs will be playing in the Challenge Cup, just a tier below Heineken Cup…Carl Lewis, Head of Content - bet.co.za
It [Heineken Cup] is going to be the world’s premier rugby competition, especially with us in it now… Three of our teams are involved in the quarterfinals of the United Rugby Championship…Carl Lewis, Head of Content - bet.co.za
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_107931335_south-africa-flag-stadium-seats-sports-competition-concept.html?vti=lsbsdsajctq1ewzdt1-1-3
