Gospel star Arnold de Wet on his music's message: 'look ahead, it's not the end'
South African gospel singer Arnold de Wet has not always had the relationship he now has with God, he tells 702's Relebogile Mabotja.
In fact, unlike many gospel singers, it was his love for music that brought him towards God and not the other way around with the singer now using music as a way of not only communicating with God, but also expressing his inner thoughts and feelings through song.
Growing up in a strictly Christian household, de Wet recalls how his mother always forced him to attend church where he would sometimes fall asleep during the service.
Her efforts to instill a relationship with God, however, weren't all in vein as the singer tells Mabotja that somewhere along the way, the message must have gotten through to him.
Things had not always been rosy for the gospel singer, recalling how he went through some hardships with his wife in 2013 that led him through a dark hole for three years.
This, de Wet says, is why themes of hope and 'light at the end of the tunnel' are so prevalent in his music.
At the end of the three years, it just felt like there was light on the horizon, again... so, I just wanna leave people with this theme: there's always hope, you know. For me, that hope is Christ and he's what I cling on to and he's who I confide in and I've always found a safe place. Today, I just wanna tell people: 'there's hope for you... look ahead, it's not the end. There's hope'.Arnold de Wet, SA gospel singer
Follow the gospel singer on Instagram at @arnolddewet1, and Facebook at @Arnolddewetmusic
Listen to the full interview below.
