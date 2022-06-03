Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so
The lockdown did far more harm than good, argues Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.
Restrictions failed to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
They did, however, kneecap the economy, causing widespread hunger and poverty, and even worse inequality than before.
Jansen co-authored a paper (“How to do social distancing in a shack”) with vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi, published in the South African Journal of Science.
The ironic title refers to the early lockdown when “the military was brought into townships to force people back into shacks”.
John Maytham interviewed Jansen (scroll up to listen).
We did not have perfect knowledge… unsure about its impact… We were in a panic, so governments locked down… Now, we have better knowledge…Professor Jonathan Jansen, Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
It probably wouldn’t have hurt that much if we kept schools open… At the time, the lockdown was correct… The lockdown had an enormous impact on learning… depending on whether you were in an elite school… or one without even basic infrastructure…Professor Jonathan Jansen, Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
How do we make up for those enormous losses? … When the next pandemic comes around… We would be better prepared… In the initial months… there was no focus on mental health…Professor Jonathan Jansen, Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so
