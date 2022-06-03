Streaming issues? Report here
Warning bells of "Economic Tsunami" and "super-bad feeling" on economies. Is SA ready ?
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Market Commentary
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
ZOOM Friday File - Kruger Rand, Kruger Pond & Rare Coin Auction
Anton Welz - Coin expert at Stephan Welz & Co
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so

3 June 2022 4:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Education
Stellenbosch University
Jonathan Jansen
John Maytham
Lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Shabir Madhi
How to do social distancing in a shack

John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.

[INSERT AUDIO]

The lockdown did far more harm than good, argues Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.

Restrictions failed to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

They did, however, kneecap the economy, causing widespread hunger and poverty, and even worse inequality than before.

© quatrox/123rf.com

RELATED: SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine

Jansen co-authored a paper (“How to do social distancing in a shack”) with vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi, published in the South African Journal of Science.

The ironic title refers to the early lockdown when “the military was brought into townships to force people back into shacks”.

John Maytham interviewed Jansen (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: Catastrophe unfolds in North Korea as COVID-19 runs rampant

We did not have perfect knowledge… unsure about its impact… We were in a panic, so governments locked down… Now, we have better knowledge…

Professor Jonathan Jansen, Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University

It probably wouldn’t have hurt that much if we kept schools open… At the time, the lockdown was correct… The lockdown had an enormous impact on learning… depending on whether you were in an elite school… or one without even basic infrastructure…

Professor Jonathan Jansen, Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University

How do we make up for those enormous losses? … When the next pandemic comes around… We would be better prepared… In the initial months… there was no focus on mental health…

Professor Jonathan Jansen, Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so




