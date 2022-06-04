Q4 crime stats paint a horrifying picture of violent crime in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Brentwood Park residents picking up the pieces after blaze About 600 homes were destroyed and one person hospitalised after the blaze tore through the informal settlement in Benoni on Frida... 4 June 2022 3:39 PM
Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top... 4 June 2022 3:22 PM
Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meet... 4 June 2022 11:16 AM
Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top... 4 June 2022 3:22 PM
Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meet... 4 June 2022 11:16 AM
Influential Limpopo ANC leader Msiza nomination nullified due to step-aside rule Eyewitness News has seen the short note by Msiza to the conference, where he slams the party for what he's termed political persec... 4 June 2022 7:55 AM
The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company... 3 June 2022 5:27 PM
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University. 3 June 2022 4:40 PM
[SCAMWATCH] Is Dinosaur World legit? Listeners say it is dodgy. Parents, beware! Lester Kiewit interviews callers who warn parents against buying tickets to the event, heavily punted by organisers on Facebook. 3 June 2022 12:42 PM
Tips for packing up and making the move into a retirement home a lot easier CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Theresa Cyster and Hayley Alexander, co-founders of PACKUp. 4 June 2022 12:19 PM
SA band Fuzgish is back with a brand new album John Maytham spoke to bandmember Jay Bones about this new album and the history of Fuzigish. 4 June 2022 7:16 AM
Gospel star Arnold de Wet on his music's message: 'look ahead, it's not the end' SA gospel singer Arnold de Wet joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged today to talk her through his journey, relationship with God... 3 June 2022 4:58 PM
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerou... 4 June 2022 3:43 PM
'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it' Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 3 June 2022 2:39 PM
The politics of sport: when does the 'good game' go bad? Lester Kiewit speaks to political analyst and author Richard Calland on the politics of sport and the complexities that come with... 3 June 2022 12:54 PM
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
In Germany, you can travel across the country for just R150 Lester Kiewit spoke to Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu for the latest on Germany's relief measures for struggling c... 3 June 2022 1:12 PM
Opec+ to increase oil output - could this be the break the world needs? Bruce Whitfield talks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage about hopes for a drop in oil prices. 2 June 2022 9:52 PM
Formerly pacifist Germany gives Ukraine high-tech air defence systems Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 2 June 2022 12:50 PM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
Getting strange messages on your new (recycled) number? Wendy Knowler follows up When providers take your number back they usually pass it on to someone else. Wendy Knowler tackles the subject on The Money Show. 2 June 2022 8:40 PM
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”. 2 June 2022 10:39 AM
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show. 1 June 2022 9:32 PM
Q4 crime stats paint a horrifying picture of violent crime in South Africa

4 June 2022 7:25 AM
by Keely Goodall
SAPS
Crime stats
violent crimes

John Perlman spoke to independent crime analyst Dr Johan Burger about these statistics.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the South African Police Service have released the shocking results of the Q4 crime stats, which show sharp rises in crime from January to March 2022.

The rise in crime is something that has been seen for years and according to Burger, they have been trying to draw attention to this for some time.

We’ve been warning for a long time that on a year-on-year basis, serious and violent crimes are increasing.

Dr Johan Burger, Independent crime analyst

These statistics reveal shocking levels of rape, assault and murder over the first three months of this year.

Burger says there seems to be some increase in the sense of urgency of dealing with crime and the police service has been getting involved with outside parties to try improve the situation.

There are some good signs. The police management are increasingly involving experts from outside the police service.

Dr Johan Burger, Independent crime analyst

To find out more, list to the full audio below.




SAPS
Crime stats
violent crimes

Brentwood Park residents picking up the pieces after blaze

4 June 2022 3:39 PM

About 600 homes were destroyed and one person hospitalised after the blaze tore through the informal settlement in Benoni on Friday night.

Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference

4 June 2022 3:22 PM

Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top structure.

Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu

4 June 2022 11:16 AM

The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meets

Influential Limpopo ANC leader Msiza nomination nullified due to step-aside rule

4 June 2022 7:55 AM

Eyewitness News has seen the short note by Msiza to the conference, where he slams the party for what he's termed political persecution.

The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer

3 June 2022 5:27 PM

Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company - bringing an end to the three month strike.

Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so

3 June 2022 4:40 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.

Q4 crime stats reveal 'brutal' spike in attacks against women and children

3 June 2022 4:00 PM

This is according to the latest police statistics that also show an overall 22.2% increase in murder compared to the corresponding period last year.

Some Jozi areas to be affected during the 24-hour planned water shutdown

3 June 2022 1:21 PM

Joburg Water acting manager for communications Seipati Nyauza says the full restoration of water will take around three to five days.

[SCAMWATCH] Is Dinosaur World legit? Listeners say it is dodgy. Parents, beware!

3 June 2022 12:42 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews callers who warn parents against buying tickets to the event, heavily punted by organisers on Facebook.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Expert weighs in on crime scene processing

3 June 2022 12:28 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to forensic scientist Mary Gordon and criminal lawyer Nthabiseng Dubazana on the latest findings in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference

Local Politics

Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu

Politics Local Business

Influential Limpopo ANC leader Msiza nomination nullified due to step-aside rule

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng Education MEC pushes for crackdown on unfettered sale of rat poison

4 June 2022 3:56 PM

Brentwood Park residents picking up the pieces after blaze

4 June 2022 3:39 PM

Two people die in Diep River informal settlement fire

4 June 2022 2:45 PM

