The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer





The three-month long strike by Sibanye-Stillwater's gold mineworkers is over.

Workers have accepted a mediated wage agreement at a mass meeting with unions Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Friday afternoon.

Union leaders say the workers “overwhelmingly” approved the deal, which was facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration after the employer and company couldn’t reach a settlement.

Although the workers wanted R1,000 increases over three years, they only managed to secure that in the first year.

They will then be paid R900 increases in the second year and R750 in the third year.

Meanwhile, artisans and miners will receive 5% wage hikes in year one and three and 5.5% in the second year.

Workers wanted 6% for the three years.

The unions also managed to secure a once off R3,000 for workers.

