SA band Fuzgish is back with a brand new album

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Brentwood Park residents picking up the pieces after blaze About 600 homes were destroyed and one person hospitalised after the blaze tore through the informal settlement in Benoni on Frida... 4 June 2022 3:39 PM
Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top... 4 June 2022 3:22 PM
Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meet... 4 June 2022 11:16 AM
View all Local
Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top... 4 June 2022 3:22 PM
Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meet... 4 June 2022 11:16 AM
Influential Limpopo ANC leader Msiza nomination nullified due to step-aside rule Eyewitness News has seen the short note by Msiza to the conference, where he slams the party for what he's termed political persec... 4 June 2022 7:55 AM
View all Politics
The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company... 3 June 2022 5:27 PM
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University. 3 June 2022 4:40 PM
[SCAMWATCH] Is Dinosaur World legit? Listeners say it is dodgy. Parents, beware! Lester Kiewit interviews callers who warn parents against buying tickets to the event, heavily punted by organisers on Facebook. 3 June 2022 12:42 PM
View all Business
Tips for packing up and making the move into a retirement home a lot easier CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Theresa Cyster and Hayley Alexander, co-founders of PACKUp. 4 June 2022 12:19 PM
SA band Fuzgish is back with a brand new album John Maytham spoke to bandmember Jay Bones about this new album and the history of Fuzigish. 4 June 2022 7:16 AM
Gospel star Arnold de Wet on his music's message: 'look ahead, it's not the end' SA gospel singer Arnold de Wet joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged today to talk her through his journey, relationship with God... 3 June 2022 4:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerou... 4 June 2022 3:43 PM
'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it' Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 3 June 2022 2:39 PM
The politics of sport: when does the 'good game' go bad? Lester Kiewit speaks to political analyst and author Richard Calland on the politics of sport and the complexities that come with... 3 June 2022 12:54 PM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
In Germany, you can travel across the country for just R150 Lester Kiewit spoke to Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu for the latest on Germany's relief measures for struggling c... 3 June 2022 1:12 PM
Opec+ to increase oil output - could this be the break the world needs? Bruce Whitfield talks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage about hopes for a drop in oil prices. 2 June 2022 9:52 PM
Formerly pacifist Germany gives Ukraine high-tech air defence systems Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 2 June 2022 12:50 PM
View all World
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
Getting strange messages on your new (recycled) number? Wendy Knowler follows up When providers take your number back they usually pass it on to someone else. Wendy Knowler tackles the subject on The Money Show. 2 June 2022 8:40 PM
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”. 2 June 2022 10:39 AM
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show. 1 June 2022 9:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

SA band Fuzgish is back with a brand new album

4 June 2022 7:16 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Stellenbosch
Local music
Fuzgish

John Maytham spoke to bandmember Jay Bones about this new album and the history of Fuzigish.

Local music fans who enjoy a different sound can enjoy a brand new album from Fuzigish, the Roackabilly ska punk-rock band.

John Maytham spoke to band member Jay Bones about this new album and the history of Fuzigish.

Fuzgish has been around since 1997 and launched their new album at the Daisy Jones Bar in Stellenbosch on Friday night.

Born into the era of the ‘new’ South Africa and rainbow nation the band was spreading their unique sound to spread an authentically South African attitude to everything from potholes to politics.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA band Fuzgish is back with a brand new album




4 June 2022 7:16 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Stellenbosch
Local music
Fuzgish

More from Lifestyle

Tips for packing up and making the move into a retirement home a lot easier

4 June 2022 12:19 PM

CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Theresa Cyster and Hayley Alexander, co-founders of PACKUp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gospel star Arnold de Wet on his music's message: 'look ahead, it's not the end'

3 June 2022 4:58 PM

SA gospel singer Arnold de Wet joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged today to talk her through his journey, relationship with God and why messages of hope guide his music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to spot hidden assets during a divorce

3 June 2022 1:59 PM

Cement Manyathela speaks to expert specialising in family matters Advocate Muhammad Abduroaf.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[SCAMWATCH] Is Dinosaur World legit? Listeners say it is dodgy. Parents, beware!

3 June 2022 12:42 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews callers who warn parents against buying tickets to the event, heavily punted by organisers on Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One in five SA kids have a mental health condition, only 30 child psychiatrists

3 June 2022 11:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Alicia Porter, a board member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists about the mental health crisis facing children in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman sharing her experience with a repairman goes viral

3 June 2022 9:06 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting strange messages on your new (recycled) number? Wendy Knowler follows up

2 June 2022 8:40 PM

When providers take your number back they usually pass it on to someone else. Wendy Knowler tackles the subject on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why being a driving instructor comes with more mileage than you think

2 June 2022 3:52 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined by driving instructors to talk about what it's like to be instructors in South Africa and the challenges they face

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does wearing a bra prevent boobs from sagging?

2 June 2022 3:49 PM

Dr Carol Ann Benn speaks to Relebogile Mabotja on the necessity of wearing a bra through out the ages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend or save? What to do with your tax refund

2 June 2022 3:46 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke to senior tax specialist at Allan Gray Carrie Norden about the best things to do with a tax refund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference

Local Politics

Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu

Politics Local Business

Influential Limpopo ANC leader Msiza nomination nullified due to step-aside rule

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng Education MEC pushes for crackdown on unfettered sale of rat poison

4 June 2022 3:56 PM

Brentwood Park residents picking up the pieces after blaze

4 June 2022 3:39 PM

Two people die in Diep River informal settlement fire

4 June 2022 2:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA