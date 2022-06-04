Influential Limpopo ANC leader Msiza nomination nullified due to step-aside rule





Influential Limpopo ANC leader Danny Msiza's nomination from delegates at the provincial conference has been nullified as he is currently on suspension.

A letter from Msiza, intended for delegates at the provincial conference, was also cast aside as delegates nominate and begin voting for new officials. Eyewitness News has seen the short note by Msiza to the conference where he slams the party for what he's termed political persecution. But the note was ignored by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile during the nomination of candidates this morning. Mzisa was nominated for the position of provincial secretary - however tightened step-aside regulations bar him from even contesting.

He said in the letter: "I am hereby obliged to decline nomination to any elective position due to the specially formulated version three of the recently and newly promulgated step aside step.

"Furthermore I thank the majority of the ANC members in Limpopo, who couldn’t be swayed nor intimidated in the midst of extreme and unprecedent political persecution."

His term has been marred by allegations of being a kingpin in the elaborate scam to loot and collapse VBS Mutual Bank.

