Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says the recent crime stats show how a combination of political-economic and traditional cultural factors interact to produce this violent society.
Saftu says it is worried that crime continues to remain high in this country.
In all major categories, crime has gone up (by an average of 15 percent) in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Compared to quarter 1 of 2021, murder has increased by 22.2% from 4 976 to 6 084.
Though this is a reduction compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, more than 6 084 murdered people in just three months is a alarming number.
In the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021/22, which ended in March 2022, the total number of murdered people adds to 24 866. On average, 68 people were killed per day between April 2021 and March 2022.
Continuing to illustrate the harrowing conditions of women in our communities, rape remained high above 10 000 (10 800), whilst all sexual offences remain high at 13 799.
Compared to the first quarter of 2021, rape increased by 13.7% while it marginally declined from 11 315 in the fourth quarter of 2021. In the financial year 2021/22, the total number of recorded rape adds to a total of 41 695.
Saftu says the crime stats show how a combination of political-economic and traditional cultural factors interact to produce this violent society.
"The conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meets. Hence some of major crimes are economical, and this has been marked by the rise in the scariest courage to rob banks and do cash in transit heists
"Other forms of crime are generated because of the ossification of the traditional customs that developed out of the division of labour historically and the prejudices and stereotypes that find fatter in the design of a capitalist system. Hence rape continue to be a crisis in this society, and the most senseless forms of violence continue to manifest where people are assaulted with intent to cause grievous bodily harm because of simple arguments and customary stereotypes on gender and masculinity," Saftu added.
This article first appeared on EWN : Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu
Source : Eyewitness News/Masechaba Sefularo
