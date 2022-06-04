Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Brentwood Park residents picking up the pieces after blaze About 600 homes were destroyed and one person hospitalised after the blaze tore through the informal settlement in Benoni on Frida... 4 June 2022 3:39 PM
Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top... 4 June 2022 3:22 PM
Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meet... 4 June 2022 11:16 AM
View all Local
Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top... 4 June 2022 3:22 PM
Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meet... 4 June 2022 11:16 AM
Influential Limpopo ANC leader Msiza nomination nullified due to step-aside rule Eyewitness News has seen the short note by Msiza to the conference, where he slams the party for what he's termed political persec... 4 June 2022 7:55 AM
View all Politics
The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company... 3 June 2022 5:27 PM
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University. 3 June 2022 4:40 PM
[SCAMWATCH] Is Dinosaur World legit? Listeners say it is dodgy. Parents, beware! Lester Kiewit interviews callers who warn parents against buying tickets to the event, heavily punted by organisers on Facebook. 3 June 2022 12:42 PM
View all Business
Tips for packing up and making the move into a retirement home a lot easier CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Theresa Cyster and Hayley Alexander, co-founders of PACKUp. 4 June 2022 12:19 PM
SA band Fuzgish is back with a brand new album John Maytham spoke to bandmember Jay Bones about this new album and the history of Fuzigish. 4 June 2022 7:16 AM
Gospel star Arnold de Wet on his music's message: 'look ahead, it's not the end' SA gospel singer Arnold de Wet joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged today to talk her through his journey, relationship with God... 3 June 2022 4:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerou... 4 June 2022 3:43 PM
'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it' Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 3 June 2022 2:39 PM
The politics of sport: when does the 'good game' go bad? Lester Kiewit speaks to political analyst and author Richard Calland on the politics of sport and the complexities that come with... 3 June 2022 12:54 PM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
In Germany, you can travel across the country for just R150 Lester Kiewit spoke to Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu for the latest on Germany's relief measures for struggling c... 3 June 2022 1:12 PM
Opec+ to increase oil output - could this be the break the world needs? Bruce Whitfield talks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage about hopes for a drop in oil prices. 2 June 2022 9:52 PM
Formerly pacifist Germany gives Ukraine high-tech air defence systems Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 2 June 2022 12:50 PM
View all World
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
Getting strange messages on your new (recycled) number? Wendy Knowler follows up When providers take your number back they usually pass it on to someone else. Wendy Knowler tackles the subject on The Money Show. 2 June 2022 8:40 PM
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”. 2 June 2022 10:39 AM
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show. 1 June 2022 9:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference

4 June 2022 3:22 PM
by Tshidi Madia & Buhle Mbhele
Tags:
Dickson Masemola
Stan Mathabatha
ANC Limpopo conference
Soviet Lekganyane
Danny Msiza

Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top structure.

The ANC in Limpopo has re-elected Stan Mathabatha as its provincial chairperson, having received more votes than Dickson Masemola.

While this is his third term at the helm, he’s already indicated it would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top structure in the coming months.

Mathabatha received 781 votes against Masemola's 389. There were 1 173 votes cast, one spoilt ballot and a single abstention.

His deputy is Florence Radzilani, who was re-elected after garnering 791 votes against Livhuwani Ligaraba on 373 votes.

Ruben Madadzhe got the nod for secretary with 714 votes, while Soviet Lekganyane received 451 votes.

Madadzhewas a late addition to the slate, following an ANC national executive committee decision to bar those affected by its contentious step-aside resolution to not contest for any positions in the party. This saw the influential Danny Msiza being left out of the process and being replaced by the former youth league leader.

Madadzhe fought tirelessly to prevent Msiza from being removed via the 2017 resolution.

A Mathabatha win has been declared a Msiza win by some extension, as he has been seen as the influential leader’s proxy, with even his deputy said to be more closer and expected to take over if Mathabatha bids for national office.

In his acceptance speech, Mathabatha made it clear to delegates and new leadership that being chosen as a leader was not about the person in charge but about the organisation.

He says being a servant of a group of people either in the community or branches required the person to gain trust from those who will vote for them.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference




4 June 2022 3:22 PM
by Tshidi Madia & Buhle Mbhele
Tags:
Dickson Masemola
Stan Mathabatha
ANC Limpopo conference
Soviet Lekganyane
Danny Msiza

More from Local

Brentwood Park residents picking up the pieces after blaze

4 June 2022 3:39 PM

About 600 homes were destroyed and one person hospitalised after the blaze tore through the informal settlement in Benoni on Friday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu

4 June 2022 11:16 AM

The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meets

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influential Limpopo ANC leader Msiza nomination nullified due to step-aside rule

4 June 2022 7:55 AM

Eyewitness News has seen the short note by Msiza to the conference, where he slams the party for what he's termed political persecution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Q4 crime stats paint a horrifying picture of violent crime in South Africa

4 June 2022 7:25 AM

John Perlman spoke to independent crime analyst Dr Johan Burger about these statistics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer

3 June 2022 5:27 PM

Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company - bringing an end to the three month strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so

3 June 2022 4:40 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Q4 crime stats reveal 'brutal' spike in attacks against women and children

3 June 2022 4:00 PM

This is according to the latest police statistics that also show an overall 22.2% increase in murder compared to the corresponding period last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some Jozi areas to be affected during the 24-hour planned water shutdown

3 June 2022 1:21 PM

Joburg Water acting manager for communications Seipati Nyauza says the full restoration of water will take around three to five days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[SCAMWATCH] Is Dinosaur World legit? Listeners say it is dodgy. Parents, beware!

3 June 2022 12:42 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews callers who warn parents against buying tickets to the event, heavily punted by organisers on Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Expert weighs in on crime scene processing

3 June 2022 12:28 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to forensic scientist Mary Gordon and criminal lawyer Nthabiseng Dubazana on the latest findings in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu

4 June 2022 11:16 AM

The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meets

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influential Limpopo ANC leader Msiza nomination nullified due to step-aside rule

4 June 2022 7:55 AM

Eyewitness News has seen the short note by Msiza to the conference, where he slams the party for what he's termed political persecution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer

3 June 2022 5:27 PM

Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company - bringing an end to the three month strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is SA's thin blue line cracking?

3 June 2022 10:19 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Lesiba Thobakgale of the SA Police Union about the immense pressures police are facing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By-election losses for ANC a worrying trend on road to 2024, says analyst

3 June 2022 6:54 AM

John Perlman speaks to 'Daily Maverick' elections analyst, Wayne Sussman, on the recent by-election wins by the DA and the EFF against the ANC in Bekkersdal and the Northern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why are South Africans shocked by claims of criminal conduct by Cyril Ramaphosa?

3 June 2022 6:44 AM

John Perlman spoke to political analyst at Xubera Institute for Research and Development Xolani Dube about the political implications of this case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sitting in the dark: 'Karpowership's complaints about govt delays legitimate'

2 June 2022 10:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about Karpowership's charges of power supply projects being stalled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct'

2 June 2022 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to News24's Pieter du Toit about the President's response to allegations made against him by Arthur Fraser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?

1 June 2022 7:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why isn't the ANC canvassing for Soweto's highly contested ward 52?

1 June 2022 2:56 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to Daily Maverick elections analyst, Wayne Sussman, on the lack of ANC canvassing at the highly contested Ward 52 in Soweto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference

Local Politics

Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu

Politics Local Business

Influential Limpopo ANC leader Msiza nomination nullified due to step-aside rule

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng Education MEC pushes for crackdown on unfettered sale of rat poison

4 June 2022 3:56 PM

Brentwood Park residents picking up the pieces after blaze

4 June 2022 3:39 PM

Two people die in Diep River informal settlement fire

4 June 2022 2:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA