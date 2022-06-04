



The ANC in Limpopo has re-elected Stan Mathabatha as its provincial chairperson, having received more votes than Dickson Masemola.

While this is his third term at the helm, he’s already indicated it would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top structure in the coming months.

Mathabatha received 781 votes against Masemola's 389. There were 1 173 votes cast, one spoilt ballot and a single abstention.

His deputy is Florence Radzilani, who was re-elected after garnering 791 votes against Livhuwani Ligaraba on 373 votes.

Ruben Madadzhe got the nod for secretary with 714 votes, while Soviet Lekganyane received 451 votes.

Madadzhewas a late addition to the slate, following an ANC national executive committee decision to bar those affected by its contentious step-aside resolution to not contest for any positions in the party. This saw the influential Danny Msiza being left out of the process and being replaced by the former youth league leader.

Madadzhe fought tirelessly to prevent Msiza from being removed via the 2017 resolution.

A Mathabatha win has been declared a Msiza win by some extension, as he has been seen as the influential leader’s proxy, with even his deputy said to be more closer and expected to take over if Mathabatha bids for national office.

In his acceptance speech, Mathabatha made it clear to delegates and new leadership that being chosen as a leader was not about the person in charge but about the organisation.

He says being a servant of a group of people either in the community or branches required the person to gain trust from those who will vote for them.

This article first appeared on EWN : Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference