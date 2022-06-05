



It's been almost 11 years since the legendary English singer-songwriter, Amy Winehouse died at the age of 27.

She lived a short, yet storied life, leaving behind music for which she will forever be remembered for.

Her second album, entitled Back to Black which was released in 2006 went on to become an international success and one of the best-selling albums in UK history.

Winehouse collaborated with producer Mark Ronson on the album, which went on to win five awards at the 2008 Grammy Awards, tying her with five other artists as the second-most awarded female in a single ceremony.

The album spawned five singles, including one of her most popular songs, Rehab.

Ronson shared details of his collaboration with the You know I'm no good hitmaker on social media, including how she inspired him to create the tune for the album's cover track, Back to Black, as well as a demo recording of the song.

He previously also revealed details of her song writing process for the song, showing the late singer's hand written notes.

@markronson Reply to @_catdeluca A little more demo magic from the Queen ♬ original sound - Mark Ronson

She died of alcohol poisoning on 23 July 2011, at the age of 27.

After her death, Back to Black temporarily became the UK's best-selling album of the 21st century.

This article first appeared on KFM : Mark Ronson lets us in on the music making process with the late Amy Winehouse