Mark Ronson lets us in on the music making process with the late Amy Winehouse

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa. 5 June 2022 11:31 AM
Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter pays homage to legendary John Berks His passion for and dedication to South Africa 'was celebrated when in 2010 he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame with a Lif... 5 June 2022 9:55 AM
Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away Berks revolutionised morning radio in South Africa and was known for his prank calls and quick wit. 4 June 2022 7:02 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa faces ANC members today following Fraser claims he concealed a crime He is scheduled to deliver the closing address in Polokwane following the African National Congress Limpopo provincial conference... 5 June 2022 7:58 AM
Makhura wants quality leadership to emerge from Joburg ANC conference The conference has been postponed twice this years due to disputes emanating from branch general meetings and factionalism. 5 June 2022 7:45 AM
Security agencies to investigate threats against Presidency DG Baleni The Presidency says she found a note accompanied by a bullet in her mailbox at home. 5 June 2022 7:23 AM
View all Politics
Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meet... 4 June 2022 11:16 AM
The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company... 3 June 2022 5:27 PM
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University. 3 June 2022 4:40 PM
View all Business
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair 5 June 2022 11:03 AM
Tips for packing up and making the move into a retirement home a lot easier CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Theresa Cyster and Hayley Alexander, co-founders of PACKUp. 4 June 2022 12:19 PM
SA band Fuzgish is back with a brand new album John Maytham spoke to bandmember Jay Bones about this new album and the history of Fuzigish. 4 June 2022 7:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerou... 4 June 2022 3:43 PM
'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it' Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 3 June 2022 2:39 PM
The politics of sport: when does the 'good game' go bad? Lester Kiewit speaks to political analyst and author Richard Calland on the politics of sport and the complexities that come with... 3 June 2022 12:54 PM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa. 5 June 2022 11:31 AM
In Germany, you can travel across the country for just R150 Lester Kiewit spoke to Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu for the latest on Germany's relief measures for struggling c... 3 June 2022 1:12 PM
Opec+ to increase oil output - could this be the break the world needs? Bruce Whitfield talks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage about hopes for a drop in oil prices. 2 June 2022 9:52 PM
View all World
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
Getting strange messages on your new (recycled) number? Wendy Knowler follows up When providers take your number back they usually pass it on to someone else. Wendy Knowler tackles the subject on The Money Show. 2 June 2022 8:40 PM
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”. 2 June 2022 10:39 AM
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show. 1 June 2022 9:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Mark Ronson lets us in on the music making process with the late Amy Winehouse

5 June 2022 8:08 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet

The famed music producer shared details of his successful collaboration with Amy Winehouse on her 2006 album, Back to Black.

It's been almost 11 years since the legendary English singer-songwriter, Amy Winehouse died at the age of 27.

She lived a short, yet storied life, leaving behind music for which she will forever be remembered for.

Her second album, entitled Back to Black which was released in 2006 went on to become an international success and one of the best-selling albums in UK history.

Winehouse collaborated with producer Mark Ronson on the album, which went on to win five awards at the 2008 Grammy Awards, tying her with five other artists as the second-most awarded female in a single ceremony.

The album spawned five singles, including one of her most popular songs, Rehab.

Ronson shared details of his collaboration with the You know I'm no good hitmaker on social media, including how she inspired him to create the tune for the album's cover track, Back to Black, as well as a demo recording of the song.

He previously also revealed details of her song writing process for the song, showing the late singer's hand written notes.

@markronson

Reply to @_catdeluca A little more demo magic from the Queen

♬ original sound - Mark Ronson
@markronson

#stitch with @ruben.tt all hail the lioness ❤️

♬ original sound - Mark Ronson
@markronson

one of the greatest lyricists ever. period. #AmyWinehouse

♬ Back To Black - Amy Winehouse

She died of alcohol poisoning on 23 July 2011, at the age of 27.

After her death, Back to Black temporarily became the UK's best-selling album of the 21st century.


This article first appeared on KFM : Mark Ronson lets us in on the music making process with the late Amy Winehouse




5 June 2022 8:08 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet

Trending

Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter pays homage to legendary John Berks

Local

Ramaphosa faces ANC members today following Fraser claims he concealed a crime

Politics

Security agencies to investigate threats against Presidency DG Baleni

Politics

EWN Highlights

Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK

5 June 2022 11:31 AM

Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair

5 June 2022 11:03 AM

Mercedes recalls 1-million older cars due to braking system, says regulator

5 June 2022 9:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA