



JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Brentwood Park in Ekurhuleni are trying to pick up the pieces after a devastating fire gutted their homes overnight.

About 600 homes were destroyed and one person hospitalised after the blaze tore through the informal settlement in Benoni on Friday night.

Ekurhuleni emergency service say the blaze, which was fanned by strong winds, was contained in the early hours of the morning.

More than 30 firefighters will remain on the scene to monitor possible flare ups.

EMS spokesperson Eric Maloka says more than 1,500 people have been displaced, including women and children.

3️⃣0️⃣firefighters from5️⃣stations are fighting a fire that engulfed around 600 informal structures in Brentwood Park, Benoni, in the early hours.

The fire is contained, 1️⃣ person was injured and over 1 400 displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.#CoEDEMS #CoEWorks pic.twitter.com/IiPNmpYO0v — CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) June 4, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Brentwood Park residents picking up the pieces after blaze