



JOHANNESBURG - Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness.

Tributes have begun to pour in from former colleagues and listeners.

Berks revolutionised morning radio in South Africa and was known for his prank calls and quick wit.

He is being remembered as one of the most listened-to broadcasters in the country's history.

A radio giant has fallen! A pioneer of talk radio in SA. He created the most authentic theatre of the mind experiences for his listeners. A sense of humour like no other. He had such a massive influence on my radio career. John Berks you were one of a kind! #RIPBerksie pic.twitter.com/b3FGZvBfj0 — Aki Anastasiou (@AkiAnastasiou) June 4, 2022

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away