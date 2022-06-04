Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away
JOHANNESBURG - Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness.
Tributes have begun to pour in from former colleagues and listeners.
Berks revolutionised morning radio in South Africa and was known for his prank calls and quick wit.
He is being remembered as one of the most listened-to broadcasters in the country's history.
A radio giant has fallen! A pioneer of talk radio in SA. He created the most authentic theatre of the mind experiences for his listeners. A sense of humour like no other. He had such a massive influence on my radio career. John Berks you were one of a kind! #RIPBerksie pic.twitter.com/b3FGZvBfj0— Aki Anastasiou (@AkiAnastasiou) June 4, 2022
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away
Source : Twitter/Yusuf Abramjee
More from Local
ANC's declining support and internal woes steal the show at elective conferences
ANC leaders have once again discussed the importance of service delivery, building trust among voters and some of the party's issues, including its contentious 'step aside' resolution at ANC conferences in Limpopo and Gauteng.Read More
Brentwood Park residents picking up the pieces after blaze
About 600 homes were destroyed and one person hospitalised after the blaze tore through the informal settlement in Benoni on Friday night.Read More
Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference
Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top structure.Read More
Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu
The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meetsRead More
Influential Limpopo ANC leader Msiza nomination nullified due to step-aside rule
Eyewitness News has seen the short note by Msiza to the conference, where he slams the party for what he's termed political persecution.Read More
Q4 crime stats paint a horrifying picture of violent crime in South Africa
John Perlman spoke to independent crime analyst Dr Johan Burger about these statistics.Read More
The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer
Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company - bringing an end to the three month strike.Read More
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so
John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Q4 crime stats reveal 'brutal' spike in attacks against women and children
This is according to the latest police statistics that also show an overall 22.2% increase in murder compared to the corresponding period last year.Read More