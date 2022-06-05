Ramaphosa faces ANC members today following Fraser claims he concealed a crime
POLOKWANE- ANC president Cyril Ramaphposa – hot off allegations of criminality – will address members of the party this afternoon.
He is scheduled to deliver the closing address in Polokwane following the Limpopo provincial conference this weekend.
Questions remain after former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against him over a robbery at his home in 2020.
The president’s office has said he reported the matter to authorities.
Ramaphosa – who rose on an anti-corruption ticket – has the tough task of explaining what transpired while trying to keep his image of being a corruption busting-leader intact.
The ANC in Limpopo has had a relatively smooth conference with delegates nominating and voting for a new provincial executive committee last night.
Meanwhile newly re-elected provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha has reminded delegates why they are put in leadership positions.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa faces ANC members today following Fraser claims he concealed a crime
