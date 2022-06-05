Streaming issues? Report here
The Taigo is here: The sixth Volkswagen SUV lands in SA

5 June 2022 12:28 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Volkswagen
VW
Taigo

Volkswagen announced their latest crossover SUV, The VW Taigo, and it meets all the VW standard we have seen with all the previous five SUVs.

JOHANNESBURG - Volkswagen announced their latest crossover SUV, The VW Taigo, and it meets all the VW standard we have seen with all the previous five SUVs. Taigo is taken from the snow forest Taiga and the German manufacturer compares this new car with a snow forest. It is set to give you the power and force a snow forest is know of.

At first glance, the exterior of the Taigo can be mistaken for its cousin the Volkswagen Taos because of the shape of the back lights and body type, but if you know your cars you will quickly see that the Taigo has a sporty finish.

The Taigo is a one-litre engine, which will come in handy with the current fuel prices. It offers a multifunctioning steering wheel, an optional panoramic sunroof, 18-inch wheels and has been lifted to sit 168ml above the ground.

The height of this model is what is impressive for me as it compliments the vision behind the German beast. VW clearly stated that this car is made for the corporate worker who knows what they want and is well vested in cars, someone who complies with a hybrid working model and can take the Taigo off road and work from the bushes on a Friday afternoon.

The VW We Connect Go comes standard with the Taigo, which is an app on your smartphone that you can connect via Bluetooth to be able to track driving, fuel consumption, driving ability and of course have records in hand for business usage.

The manufacturer also made sure that you beat the winter blues by adding seat heating to the SUV.

Introducing a sporty, spacious and adventurous SUV just when the world is slowly getting back to normal - leaving the COVID-19 virus in the past - was a smart move from VW. The Taigo not only has the comfort a sedan offers but also brings strong elements to the body style such as the adjustable LED head and taillights. The boot space is 4401L and can be adjusted to 1200L when the seats are laid down, you can fit all the luggage of a family of four.

Now let’s talk pricing. Taigo prices start at R429,900 for the Life model, then midrange Style can be yours for R464,100 and the range-topping R-Line costs R486,000. These are typical pricing for B-segment SUVs and worth every penny. If you are looking for something in between the T-Cross and the Tiguan? This is the perfect vehicle for you.

As a 30-year-old professional living the city, test driving this car gave me the comfort of a sedan, the space to fit a baby seat and the stylish look. I cannot wait for the seventh baby in the VW sedan family.


This article first appeared on EWN : The Taigo is here: The sixth Volkswagen SUV lands in SA




