Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp Inside EWN 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio CapeTalk presenter, Mike Wills remembers the legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks who passed away at the age of 80. 5 June 2022 3:32 PM
Is compostable packaging GOOD or BAD for the environment? Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Melanie Ludwig, member of the Organics Recycling Association of SA. 5 June 2022 2:26 PM
FULL FRASER AFFIDAVIT: Large sums of dollars hidden in Ramaphosa's furniture Arthur Fraser's statement to the police about the robbery at the president's farmhouse include images and speaks of supporting vid... 5 June 2022 1:03 PM
View all Local
FULL FRASER AFFIDAVIT: Large sums of dollars hidden in Ramaphosa's furniture Arthur Fraser's statement to the police about the robbery at the president's farmhouse include images and speaks of supporting vid... 5 June 2022 1:03 PM
Ramaphosa faces ANC members today following Fraser claims he concealed a crime He is scheduled to deliver the closing address in Polokwane following the African National Congress Limpopo provincial conference... 5 June 2022 7:58 AM
Makhura wants quality leadership to emerge from Joburg ANC conference The conference has been postponed twice this years due to disputes emanating from branch general meetings and factionalism. 5 June 2022 7:45 AM
View all Politics
Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meet... 4 June 2022 11:16 AM
The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company... 3 June 2022 5:27 PM
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University. 3 June 2022 4:40 PM
View all Business
The mental health of South Africa's children is at crisis point - Psychiatrist Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to child psychiatrist Dr Ronelle Price-Hughes. 5 June 2022 1:23 PM
The Taigo is here: The sixth Volkswagen SUV lands in SA Volkswagen announced their latest crossover SUV, The VW Taigo, and it meets all the VW standard we have seen with all the previous... 5 June 2022 12:28 PM
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair 5 June 2022 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerou... 4 June 2022 3:43 PM
'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it' Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 3 June 2022 2:39 PM
The politics of sport: when does the 'good game' go bad? Lester Kiewit speaks to political analyst and author Richard Calland on the politics of sport and the complexities that come with... 3 June 2022 12:54 PM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa. 5 June 2022 11:31 AM
In Germany, you can travel across the country for just R150 Lester Kiewit spoke to Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu for the latest on Germany's relief measures for struggling c... 3 June 2022 1:12 PM
Opec+ to increase oil output - could this be the break the world needs? Bruce Whitfield talks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage about hopes for a drop in oil prices. 2 June 2022 9:52 PM
View all World
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
Getting strange messages on your new (recycled) number? Wendy Knowler follows up When providers take your number back they usually pass it on to someone else. Wendy Knowler tackles the subject on The Money Show. 2 June 2022 8:40 PM
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”. 2 June 2022 10:39 AM
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show. 1 June 2022 9:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Is compostable packaging GOOD or BAD for the environment?

5 June 2022 2:26 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
biodegradable
The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa
Melanie Ludwig
Compostable

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Melanie Ludwig, member of the Organics Recycling Association of SA.
  • 5 June marks World Environment Day
  • In recent years there's been a big focus on reducing the use of plastic products
  • In response, there's been an uptick in the production and use of compostable packaging
  • The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa is concerned about the possible damage compostable materials can have on soil and long-term food production
Pick n Pay has become the first South African retailer to trial compostable bags. Picture: Facebook.com.

Many of us are aware of the devastating impact plastics are having on our environment, especially on our rivers and oceans.

In response, many packaging companies are switching to compostable packaging to try and reduce the use of plastics.

The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa is concerned that the switch to compostable materials may damage the soil and impact long term food production.

According to Melanie Ludwig, member of the Organics Recycling Association of South Africa, compostable products are required to be tested in a laboratory to ensure that they breakdown in a defined period of time and do not leave a harmful chemical residue that could potential affect plant or animal health.

Ludwig says South Africans need to be educated about compostable materials and how to correctly identify tested and certified imported products.

They must be internationally certified. This means that it has what's called a conformity logo on it, with a registration number, which links us to a certificate which proves the compostability.

Melanie Ludwig - Member of the Organics Recycling Association of South Africa

Compostable means that a certain item will break down in certain conditions, in a certain time frame. That's very different to biodegradable.

Melanie Ludwig - Member of the Organics Recycling Association of South Africa

A coffee cup or compostable cutlery needs to be processed in a facility where it's composted.

Melanie Ludwig - Member of the Organics Recycling Association of South Africa

A lot of companies are importing products from China, with the word compostable printed on them, and this does not guarantee that it actually is compostable.

Melanie Ludwig - Member of the Organics Recycling Association of South Africa

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is compostable packaging GOOD or BAD for the environment?




5 June 2022 2:26 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
biodegradable
The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa
Melanie Ludwig
Compostable

More from Local

John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio

5 June 2022 3:32 PM

CapeTalk presenter, Mike Wills remembers the legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks who passed away at the age of 80.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FULL FRASER AFFIDAVIT: Large sums of dollars hidden in Ramaphosa's furniture

5 June 2022 1:03 PM

Arthur Fraser's statement to the police about the robbery at the president's farmhouse include images and speaks of supporting video evidence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK

5 June 2022 11:31 AM

The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter pays homage to legendary John Berks

5 June 2022 9:55 AM

His passion for and dedication to South Africa 'was celebrated when in 2010 he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Achievement Award'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away

4 June 2022 7:02 PM

Berks revolutionised morning radio in South Africa and was known for his prank calls and quick wit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's declining support and internal woes steal the show at elective conferences

4 June 2022 6:16 PM

ANC leaders have once again discussed the importance of service delivery, building trust among voters and some of the party's issues, including its contentious 'step aside' resolution at ANC conferences in Limpopo and Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brentwood Park residents picking up the pieces after blaze

4 June 2022 3:39 PM

About 600 homes were destroyed and one person hospitalised after the blaze tore through the informal settlement in Benoni on Friday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference

4 June 2022 3:22 PM

Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top structure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu

4 June 2022 11:16 AM

The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meets

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influential Limpopo ANC leader Msiza nomination nullified due to step-aside rule

4 June 2022 7:55 AM

Eyewitness News has seen the short note by Msiza to the conference, where he slams the party for what he's termed political persecution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa faces ANC members today following Fraser claims he concealed a crime

Politics

FULL FRASER AFFIDAVIT: Large sums of dollars hidden in Ramaphosa's furniture

Local Politics

Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter pays homage to legendary John Berks

Local

EWN Highlights

Nadal defies injury woes to win French Open again

5 June 2022 6:46 PM

Why US gun violence spikes in warm weather

5 June 2022 6:41 PM

John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio

5 June 2022 3:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA