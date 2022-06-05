John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio
- Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks died at the age of 80 after a long illness
- He's regarded as one of South Africa's best radio presenters
The late John Berks is being remembered as a pioneer and true legend of South African radio.
The legendary 702 broadcaster passed away on Saturday at the age of 80 after a long illness.
Berks revolutionised morning radio in South Africa and was known for his prank calls and quick wit.
He is being remembered as one of the most listened-to broadcasters in the country's history.
CapeTalk presenter and former station manager at 702, Mike Wills says Berks was a unique broadcaster and a master of his craft.
We overuse the word legend, especially when people die, but in John Berks' case, no contest. It's a valid word.Mike Wills - CapeTalk presenter
In terms of English language radio in South Africa... he is the biggest singular talent there has ever been. He revolutionised the medium here. He was a unique talent, and a uniquely South African talent.Mike Wills - CapeTalk presenter
He was a remarkable person to listen to on the radio, because he wasn't the best of prepared of presenters... shall we say.Mike Wills - CapeTalk presenter
He was just absolutely natural in his story-telling ability and his ability to find humour in almost anything, His ability to push the boundaries when South Africa was a very conservative society about what was allowed on air. Berks knew just how to push those boundaries in a way that was acceptable, but also unacceptable in a good way.Mike Wills - CapeTalk presenter
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio
Source : Twitter/Yusuf Abramjee
