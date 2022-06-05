I have never stolen money from taxpayers, Ramaphosa tells ANC Limpopo conference





LIMPOPO – ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has never stolen money from the state or anyone in light of accusations made against him by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

Speaking at the Limpopo 10th provincial conference, Ramaphosa publicly clarified developments around a robbery that took place at his Phala Phala Game farm in 2020.

This is Ramaphosa’s first public address since Fraser laid a criminal complaint against him.

He insisted to delegates that he would not stop fighting corruption because he did not steal from taxpayers.

"I have never stolen money from anywhere whether its taxpayers, be it from anyone. I have never done so and will never do so. I have never stolen money from our taxpayers. My integrity as a leader will never allow me to do so."

