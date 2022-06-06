How to effect a citizen's arrest
-Any private citizen is allowed to arrest a suspect
-The suspected crime must be a schedule one offence
-The individual can use "reasonable force"
...
Spot a robbery at your local corner shop? Do you see a possible kidnapping unfolding? As a citizen, you have the right to arrest an alleged suspect.
In South Africa, any private citizen is allowed to an arrest an individual without a warrant for crimes set out under schedule one of the Criminal Procedure Act.
However, this right is limited to anyone who has attempted to commit a crime or is seen to have committed a criminal act. This would include crimes such as murder, sexual assault, rape, kidnapping, fraud, theft, breaking or entering a premises with intent to commit an offence and public violence.
Schedule one offences could be suspected kidnapping. The better option would be to effect a citizen's arrest and to ensure the suspect is brought to the nearest SAPS.Marlise Wooldridge, Attorney and criminal law specialist
The right to carry out a citizen's arrest comes amid concern over mob violence and vigilantism, in response to a string of suspected kidnappings in the country. Last week, an e-hailing driver lost his life in Parkwood when community members violently attacked him and torched his car, after suspecting he was a kidnapper.
To carry out a citizen's arrest, the crime must be carried out in your presence or you have a reasonable suspicion of it being committed. The citizen must inform the suspect of the citizen's arrest. However, where it is becomes complicated is when a suspect resists arrests.
You can use reasonable force to subdue the suspect, but you have to consider each circumstance. As long as you do not use deadly force. You can elicit the help of community members, but it must be done in an orderly fashion.Marlise Wooldridge, Attorney and criminal law specialist
Scroll up for the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to effect a citizen's arrest
Source : https://www.saps.gov.za/newsroom/selnewsdetails.php?nid=35983
More from Local
Where can we be safe if not at home? Latest crime stats make for grim reading
Criminologist Professor Nirmala Gopal speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the dramatic increase in GBV-related crimes in South Africa.Read More
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Mother fetching underage daughter at groove goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'He enabled everybody to just laugh,' former colleagues remember John Berks
Former Primedia CEO Stan Katz, veteran broadcaster Jenny Crwys-Williams and former 702 Breakfast Talk Show host John Robbie pay homage to the late John Berks.Read More
'I am horrified Presidency showed Baleni threat letter and bullet to the world'
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne says publishing the letter has stroked the threatener's ego.Read More
Ramaphosa dodges questions on details of farm robbery probe
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is staying mum on details of an investigation into a suspicious robbery at his Limpopo farm.Read More
How to beat the high cost of living in South Africa
The steep increases in the price of petrol, as well as other basic goods like oil, have seen consumers digging deep into their pockets and cutting down on a number of basic essentials.Read More
John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio
CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills remembers the legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks who passed away at the age of 80.Read More
Is compostable packaging GOOD or BAD for the environment?
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Melanie Ludwig, member of the Organics Recycling Association of SA.Read More