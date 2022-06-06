'I am horrified Presidency showed Baleni threat letter and bullet to the world'
The Presidency is investigating a threat made against Director-General Phindile Baleni.
A letter threatening her life accompanied by a bullet was left in her mailbox by an unknown person.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne says it is shocking that the letter was made public to the world.
He adds that the publication opens up the space for copycats.
The letter requested that Baleni speaks to President Cyril Ramaphosa to release the suspects in the Babita Deokaran case and not prosecute those implicated in state capture.
I don't think this should have been a media release made by the Presidency and I'm actually horrified that they actually showed the word the actual letter and the bullet that was found at Baleni's house.Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and Forensic psychologist
Labuschagne says all threats must be investigated but there is no need to inform the whole country that Baleni was threatened.
I am sure the police investigating this are pulling their hair out. You have essentially given the threatener status credibility and stroked his ego because now the highest office in the land is responding to his threat.Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and Forensic psychologist
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : CSIR
