Where can we be safe if not at home? Latest crime stats make for grim reading

Grim crime statistics released for South Africa recently revealed that murder victims are most likely to be killed within their own homes or that of the perpetrator.

The figures suggest an alarming trend of victims being known to their attacker.

The stats on sexual crimes, such as rape, paint the same picture.

But this familiarity between victim and offender is not something new, says criminologist Professor Nirmala Gopal.

Particularly with sexual offenses, 70-90% of the time, the perpetrator and the victim are known to each other. Professor Nirmala Gopal, Criminology and Forensic Studies - University of KwaZulu-Natal

The real question, says Gopal, is why these crimes occur in a place that is supposed to be safe?

What the police should be open to is to change the way they record [stats], so what is the kind of information they should actually garner in order for us to try and reduce the number of these crimes. Professor Nirmala Gopal, Criminology and Forensic Studies - University of KwaZulu-Natal

We've got to understand why men are committing these crimes... Professor Nirmala Gopal, Criminology and Forensic Studies - University of KwaZulu-Natal

Latest crime stats reveal:

Murder, attempted murder and assault GBH of women increased by double-digits.

The Eastern Cape's Lusikisiki police station, Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal, and Delft in the Western Cape recorded the highest incidents of rape for this quarter.

There was a 22.2% increase in murder, with 1,107 more people killed between January and March when compared to the same period last year.

