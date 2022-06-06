'He enabled everybody to just laugh,' former colleagues remember John Berks
Former colleagues have paid homage to legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks, who passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, co-founder and former Primedia CEO Stan Katz talks about how the talk radio was started over a bottle of whisky.
He adds that the Berks will be remembered for his pranks.
RELATED: John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio
John was a storyteller and nobody could tell a story better than John. I think everybody remembers John for his prank calls.Stan Katz, co-founder and former Primedia CEO
He enabled everybody to just laugh, the power of laughter and the power of communication in a time of social unrest when nobody knew what was going to happen next. He straddled that time and I think talk radio came at the right time.Jenny Crwys-Williams, Veteran Broadcaster
RELATED: Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter pays homage to legendary John Berks
John Robbie talks about how Berks gave him his first radio gig.
At that time Berksy always found reasons to go to America and he loved America and he always found a reason to do the research. He said one of the things he found was that they would get sports stars to do guest reports and somebody asked who could do it. That's how it all started.John Robbie, Former 702 Breakfast talk show host
Listen to the full interviews below:
Source : Twitter/Yusuf Abramjee
More from Local
Where can we be safe if not at home? Latest crime stats make for grim reading
Criminologist Professor Nirmala Gopal speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the dramatic increase in GBV-related crimes in South Africa.Read More
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Mother fetching underage daughter at groove goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'I am horrified Presidency showed Baleni threat letter and bullet to the world'
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne says publishing the letter has stroked the threatener's ego.Read More
How to effect a citizen's arrest
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marlise Wooldridge, criminal law specialist at Stegmanns Incorporated, about how to carry out a citizen's arrest.Read More
Ramaphosa dodges questions on details of farm robbery probe
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is staying mum on details of an investigation into a suspicious robbery at his Limpopo farm.Read More
How to beat the high cost of living in South Africa
The steep increases in the price of petrol, as well as other basic goods like oil, have seen consumers digging deep into their pockets and cutting down on a number of basic essentials.Read More
John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio
CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills remembers the legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks who passed away at the age of 80.Read More
Is compostable packaging GOOD or BAD for the environment?
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Melanie Ludwig, member of the Organics Recycling Association of SA.Read More